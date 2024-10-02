Majority of Canadians Support Flexible Work Arrangements for Enhanced Productivity and Employee Well-being

Ottawa, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey conducted by spark*insights, a leading research agency, found Canadians believe flexible work arrangements improve both productivity and employee satisfaction.

Key highlights

• Most employed Canadians (66%) are part of organizations that embrace flexible work options, with 38% working remotely and 28% encouraged to do as much work remotely as possible. Among Canadians under 30, 78% are in workplaces that embrace flexibility and remote work.

• Four out of five (81%) Canadians believe remote work is beneficial for employees, and two out of three (66%) believe it improves organizational productivity. Respondents expressed that remote work fosters creativity, passion, happiness, and enthusiasm among employees, with two-thirdshighlighting increased efficiency, improved focus, and better concentration.

• When asked about the ideal approach for future work settings, 63% of respondents favored maintaining flexibility for managers and workers to make tailored decisions for each workplace, while 22% supported maximizing remote work opportunities. Only 15% endorsed the idea of predominantly on-site work.

Although modest differences were observed based on political leanings, the survey indicated strong support across party lines for flexible work arrangements. Younger people show more enthusiasm towards remote work, but the consensus across all age groups and political affiliations was the same.

"Most Canadians believe remote work has proven beneficial to productivity and deserves to be a part of the modern workforce. People value flexibility, and think a flexible approach makes sense compared to a one-size-fits-all model when it comes to the best outcomes for employers and employees,” said Bruce Anderson, Partner at spark*advocacy.

View the full survey here https://tinyurl.com/bddnrzk8

About spark*insights

spark*insights, a division of spark*advocacy, conducted the national survey among 1635 adult Canadians, online, between the dates August 23rd-27th, 2024. spark*insights provides data-driven solutions for organizations seeking to understand public opinion and preferences.

Learn more at sparkadvocacy.ca