Adoptive Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Report, 2024: Trends, Key Segments, Top Sponsors, and Virtual Components

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: Adoptive Cell Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of Adoptive Cell Therapy clinical trials until May 1, 2024. In this report, a small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively.

As the number of Adoptive Cell Therapy clinical trials continues to increase, a deeper understanding of these trials, such as sponsor type, therapy areas, location, and phase, are reviewed.



Key Highlights

A total of 42% of all adoptive cell therapy trials are ongoing. As most trials are ongoing, there may be an upcoming influx of novel adoptive cell therapies. These therapies are still new. It has only been seven years since the first CAR-T therapies were commercialized. This may also highlight the increased difficulty with advancing these therapies to completion.

CAR-T treatments account for 83% of all T cell immunotherapy trials and 55% all adoptive cell therapy trials.

APAC surpassed North America in 2016 for adoptive cell therapy trials and has maintained its dominance since then.

Reasons to Buy

This report Identifies key analysis and segments adoptive cell therapy trials by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, drug type, and decentralized clinical trial use.

Key Topics Covered

1. Table of Contents

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Adoptive Cell Therapy Trials

5. Analysis of Adoptive Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials

6. Key Findings

7. Appendix

