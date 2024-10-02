Resonance Security, a Full Spectrum Cybersecurity Platform for Institutions, VIPs, and Consumers, Signs San Francisco 49ers Center Jake Brendel as a customer

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Resonance Security (“Resonance”), a cybersecurity company providing full spectrum solutions protecting institutions and individuals against black hat operations and other cyberattacks exploiting vulnerabilities, has signed San Francisco 49er’s center Jake Brendel to a customized VIP cybersecurity platform that blends advanced defensive and offensive cybersecurity measures while making it effortless for users to prevent cyberattacks.

“Football and security have more in common than you might think,” states Brendel, who was named the 49er’s starting center in 2022 and signed a multimillion 4-year contract extension in 2023. “As an offensive player, it was crucial for me to find a partner who mirrors my approach to cybersecurity, just as I do on the field. That’s why I chose to team up with Resonance Security. In a world where hackers are constantly evolving their tactics, it’s vital for athletes like myself to stay ahead of the curve.”

Resonance founder and CEO Charles Dray welcomed the NFL stalwart, noting Brendel is now protected by the Company’s highly experienced 24/7 cybersecurity response team included with Resonance’s Shockwave mobile and web applications which blends defensive and offensive security measures with security tools built so anyone can use them. Resonance’s software includes tools covering vectors where the most hacks have been known to happen and covers traditional and emerging technology risk by employing the expertise of top-tier, certified cybersecurity researchers and engineers. Brendel’s package includes customized cybersecurity training, hacker simulations, phishing testing, security reviews, ongoing data leak detection, a security checklist with scoring, gap analysis, a personalized EDR solution for devices, and continual monitoring from a defensive team who responds to threats and customer questions. Optional cybersecurity insurance is also available.

“There are thousands of cybersecurity solutions out there,” comments Dray. “With no guidance, no time, and limited understanding about cybersecurity, it’s very challenging for high value individuals to truly manage their cybersecurity needs. It’s about time that a provider does the work for the customer and delivers a full-spectrum approach to cybersecurity that makes it effortless for organizations and individuals alike. That’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Resonance Security in January 2024 completed their $1.5 million pre-seed funding round, attracting leading global emerging technology venture capitalists like Arca, Fabric VC and Blockchain Founders Fund. The Resonance team holds numerous industry certifications and employs a research team to ensure the most robust offensive and defensive security response in a rapidly evolving cyber world rife with bad actors exploiting organizations, consumers and VIPs alike.

Resonance and its full spectrum cybersecurity solution has served hundreds of institutions and individuals, discovering undiscovered impactful vulnerabilities in 100% of those clients and earning a 100% satisfaction rating with all clients, with institutions and individuals reporting never being hacked after engaging with Resonance.

“From a 24/7 cybersecurity response team to credential leak analysis, phishing campaigns, security awareness training and live hacker simulations, Resonance Security provides the edge I need off the field,” Brendel states. “They also educate me on safeguarding my reputation and personal brand. When it comes to cyber security, Resonance is unmatched”

Resonance Security specializes in comprehensive cybersecurity software and testing solutions across various institutional sectors, start ups, and individuals. The company offers easy to use software that blends cybersecurity applications with a range of solutions including penetration testing, cloud security, smart contract audits, incident response, personalized endpoint detection and response, and customized engagements aimed at testing mobile and web applications and devices. Resonance Security caters to institutions across nearly every vertical, AI projects, blockchain projects, and individuals. Resonance was founded in March 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

To learn more about Resonance Security, visit: https://www.resonance.security/

