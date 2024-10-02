Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community, Barton Ridge, Coming Soon to Ann Arbor, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Barton Ridge , is coming soon to Ann Arbor, Michigan. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will offer an array of luxurious single-family home designs and top-tier personalization options. Site work and construction is underway and the Barton Ridge community, located at Whitemore Lake Road and Warren Road in Ann Arbor, is expected to open for sale in late fall 2024.



Featuring expansive two-story single-family home designs with three-car side-entry garages and modern architectural finishes, this beautiful collection of new construction luxury homes in Ann Arbor will offer residents access to top-tier personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Located near award-winning schools, a bustling downtown area, and boundless green space, Barton Ridge seamlessly blends everything that Ann Arbor has to offer with the luxury living of Toll Brothers.





“Barton Ridge offers home buyers the opportunity to step into the lifestyle they’ve always dreamed of,” said Isaac Boyd, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. “Barton Ridge offers an unparalleled combination of luxurious living and a premier location within the highly sought-after Ann Arbor School District. This community provides the perfect setting for buyers and families of all stages looking to enjoy modern home designs and a lifestyle of luxury just minutes from downtown Ann Arbor.”

Key features of Barton Ridge include first-floor guest bedroom suites, three-car side-entry garages, multi-generational living suites, and walkout and lookout basements available with the option to finish. Homeowners will also enjoy expansive home sites nestled in a peaceful, wooded setting.

The community is just 10 minutes from Wines Elementary School, Forsythe Middle School, and Skyline High School, offering convenience for families with children. Premier shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities abound in the Ann Arbor area, providing endless entertainment options for residents. Barton Ridge is ideally situated close to outdoor recreation areas, ensuring that homeowners can enjoy the natural beauty of the region.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Reserve at West Bloomfield , Edgewood by Toll Brothers , Parc Vista by Toll Brothers , North Oaks of Ann Arbor , and Toll Brothers at Fosdick Glen .

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Barton Ridge, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

