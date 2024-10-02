THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES FASHION DESIGN PROGRAM BRINGS DETROIT TO PARIS WITH SHOWROOM DURING FASHION WEEK

Paris, France, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, September 27, 2024, The College for Creative Studies (CCS) presented its international showcase during Fashion Week with Detroit à Paris, a showroom at 217 Rue Saint-Honoré, Paris.

The Paris Showroom displayed collections from 2023-2024 notable CCS Alumni: Cierra Headings, Clay Barckholtz, Ana Bosnjakovski, Mamie Scholl, Dafne Kanberoglu and Andreas Caballero.

Seeking to develop new relationships with international stakeholders, CCS featured a diverse range of fashion accessories and shoe designs from the graduating class of 2024. With historic fashion houses like Gucci and Bottega Veneta finding a natural alignment with Detroit and its pervasive culture in recent years, institutions like CCS have aided in cultivating the newest generation of designers in the city as it continues to receive recognition for its rich heritage.

Notable attendees included: François Farion, Renault; Olya Kuryshchuk, 1Granary; Barbara Bolognani, U.S. Mission to UNESCO; Peter Malachi, Hermès; Adrien Le Masle, Louis Vuitton; Filep Motwary, Vogue Greece; Sofie Parikka, Balenciaga; Nikki Park, Louis Vuitton; Youwie Roes, Eyes on Talents; Christos Alexandropoulos, Elle Magazine Greece; Ilona Hyotylainen, AALTO University; Brandon Wen, The Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp.

In May 2024, the six alumni presented their capsule collections at the fourth iteration of the CCS annual runway presentation, The Show. This showcase featured collections from students enrolled in the Fashion Design program and served as the closing chapter of the program year. Drawing from concepts as simple as water, sleep and fruit to as abstract as spontaneous acts of nature and liminal spaces, each student’s collection is inspired by their unique life experiences and motivations behind their work.

CCS presented this showroom in collaboration with Lomme2018, a provider of commercial development for young brands to help position them in contemporary and high-end fashion markets. They have a permanent space in Milan and temporary ones during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, working with partners like Sami Miro Vintage, Manokhi, Krizia and have worked with LaQuan Smith, CFDA/Vogue, Chiara Ferragni, Tomorrow Ltd., Prada & Miu Miu.

“We are celebrating the vibrant Detroit fashion scene by bringing a piece of it to Paris. At CCS, we have the privilege of fostering our students’ talent at one of the largest and most equipped Fashion Accessories Design Departments in the U.S. We are thrilled to showcase these collections created in Detroit, by our students.” Said Aki Choklat, Linda Dresner Endowed Chair in Fashion Design at CCS.

The Fashion Design program at the College for Creative Studies integrates all aspects of fashion design education in the foundation year. Students conceive, make and merchandise original collections in a single program. The program ranges from apparel, accessories, daywear, couture, footwear and handbags. The Fashion Design program was created in collaboration with globally recognized fashion brands and presents unparalleled opportunities for students. Students are exposed to real-world experience, sponsored project studios and the opportunity to collaborate with industry experts.

Detroit à Paris showroom is made possible by a generous gift from Danialle and Peter Karmanos, Jr.

ABOUT THE CCS ALUMNI DESIGNERS

ANA BOSNJAKOVSKI

Ana Bosnjakovski’s capsule collection comes from her experiences exploring urban infrastructure around Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Primarily focused on shoemaking, Bosnjakovski’s accessories incorporate secondhand materials and found objects in buildings she has visited. Just as many buildings in Detroit have a vast history, her collection represents many different periods of time.

ANDREAS CABALLERO

Andreas Caballero’s dystopic capsule collection is influenced by Cyberpunk 2077, the 2020 role-playing action video game. The game takes place in the fictional location of Night City, California. Drawing inspiration from the grit and resilience of Detroit and its community, Caballero’s sporty collection of garments, bags and shoes create the perfect outfit for any avatar.

CIERRA HEADINGS

Cierra Heading’s capsule collection was inspired by her fear of water, and desire to embrace it. Influenced by the colors, materials and organic shapes from the Mediterranean Sea, this modern Grecian collection primarily utilizes veg tan, a moldable leather activated with water. Headings’ thoughtful choice of materials and asymmetrical shapes give the appearance of the wearer just emerging from a body of water.

CLAY BARCKHOLTZ

Clay Barckholtz’s capsule collection, Running at Full Speed Without A Dent Factory Shine encapsulates Detroit’s ecosystem as The Motor City. The center of this collection draws inspiration from car crashes, juxtaposing perfection vs spontaneity. The relationship between mechanically engineered designs and spontaneous acts of nature shines through Barckholtz’s design process, incorporating vinyl, chrome and patent leather into the collection. Nods to automotive accidents are apparent throughout the collection, with reflective materials giving a “deer in headlights” effect, and many accessories appearing to look crushed or dented.

DAFNE KANBEROGLU

Dafne Kanberoglu’s capsule collection explores the concept of armor and protection and the different ways women have historically protected or shielded themselves from harm. Using 1400s traditional armor as a starting point, Kanberoglu chose to focus on handbags for this collection, as a woman’s purse or bag is often strongly tied to their identity. The armadillo-like layers in these crescent-shaped leather bags have clear nods to the Medieval Period. With adornments that leave space for car keys, pepper spray and other weapons of protection for women, this collection equips the modern rebellious woman.

MAMIE SCHOLL

Mamie Scholl’s capsule collection, Shifted Lines is a reflective collection questioning whether or not women need to sacrifice style for function; and the answer is no. During World War II, the dramatic shift of dynamics between women and the workforce inspired Scholl’s direction to examine female welders, machinists, riveters, pilots and more. While on the job, women wore men’s uniforms due to the lack of or complete absence of women’s involvement in these respective industries. There was a need for practicality within their wardrobe, and Shifted Lines meets this demand. Contemporaneously, Scholl approaches design from the perspective of offering women accessories that enhance the relationship between their femininity and their aspirations without compromising aesthetics.



ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools

needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design for the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

