Pulley and Nasdaq Private Market Launch Platform Integration for Direct Access to Company Liquidity

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulley , a leading provider of cap table management solutions, and Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) , a premier provider of secondary liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors, announced today they have launched an integrated technology solution in an effort to revolutionize how private companies address the critical topic of liquidity for their employees and shareholders. Over $55 billion in transaction volume, for nearly 200,000 individual eligible shareholders, has been executed by NPM across 750 company-sponsored liquidity programs since its inception in 2013.



Through NPM’s Cap Table Connect product, Pulley’s issuer clients can seamlessly opt-in to run a tender and automatically send cap-table data updates via API integration. Post-trade, books and records are settled programmatically and synchronized all via one fully connected experience. This partnership is designed to prioritize private companies’ desire for more control over the secondary transfer process. Companies can now also communicate with all transacting parties when secondary transfers are permitted or prohibited and create a unified message for their shareholders and investors about specific transfer restrictions.

As companies stay private longer, the demand for secondary liquidity events is growing dramatically. This partnership underscores Pulley's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of its customers. Pulley is the first cap table management system to provide this service to their clients via NPM’s Cap Table Connect product. For Pulley customers who opt-in to an NPM liquidity program, stakeholder holdings data will be authenticated and transferred easily and securely via API on behalf of participating private companies.

"At Pulley, we are dedicated to empowering private companies with robust liquidity solutions," said Grant Oladipo, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Pulley. "This partnership with NPM enhances our capabilities, allowing us to offer a seamless end-to-end liquidity platform that integrates directly with our cap table management solutions."

Trust is critical when handling tender offers, auctions, and other secondary transactions. With more than 10 years of experience and a proven track record of efficiently executing liquidity events on behalf of some of the world’s most innovative, fastest-growing private companies, NPM is the ideal partner to strengthen Pulley’s offerings.

The partnership leverages NPM’s expertise to increase the resources available via Pulley's platform, providing private companies with comprehensive liquidity solutions seamlessly from the company’s cap table product. This collaboration ensures companies can provide liquidity with confidence while protecting the confidentiality of their cap table data.

"We are excited to collaborate with Pulley to improve access to liquidity opportunities for private companies," said Eric Folkemer, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Nasdaq Private Market. "Together, we will empower private companies to navigate their challenges with liquidity, offering them integrated solutions that are designed for their specific stage of growth - all while safeguarding their data."

About Pulley

Pulley is a leading provider of cap table management solutions, dedicated to simplifying equity management for private companies. Pulley’s platform offers powerful tools for tracking equity, managing investor relations, and facilitating liquidity events.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

