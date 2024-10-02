ENDEAVORS RECOGNIZED ONCE AGAIN FOR INCLUSIVE WORK ENVIRONMENTS FOR EMPLOYEES WITH DISABILITIES

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the one in four Americans with a disability, the annual announcement of the year’s Leading Disability Employers can be a major resource for job hunters.

Endeavors, a national nonprofit dedicated to assisting populations in need, has been named one of those employers for the second year in a row by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). Established in 1982, NOD is driven to create an equal opportunity society for people of all abilities, and the award stands as a testament to a company’s strides to make their workplace equitable.

As a 2024 Leading Disability Employer, Endeavors is among the less than 100 prestigious organizations across the nation that have created work cultures to support the professional growth of employees with disabilities. From providing access to ASL translators for meetings and Town Halls, to offering no-questions-asked Mental Health days, Endeavors is proud to be an open door to a community that has been historically disenfranchised and continues to face hiring bias.

Since 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act has protected the rights of millions who have physical and or mental health conditions in the workforce. For just as many years, Endeavors Unlimited, a branch of Endeavors with a mission to improve the quality of life for adults with disabilities, has provided professional advancement opportunities via their Job Supportive Services.

Endeavors Unlimited employees have become Area Managers and Supervisors, won WorkQuest and SourceAmerica awards, led company-wide American Sign Language classes, and more. With a commitment to making a positive impact, compassionate care, and accountability, Endeavors will continue to build career launchpads for differently-abled workers.

Residents interested in joining the Endeavors team or seeking employment assistance, can reach out to info@endeavors.org or learn more at https://endeavors.org/endeavors-unlimited/.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: www.endeavors.org.

