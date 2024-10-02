Intern to CISO: 5 Steps to Jump-Start Your Cybersecurity Career Path

Cary, NC, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picture starting your cybersecurity career as an intern — learning the ropes, tackling real challenges, and working to learn how to get a job in cybersecurity. Then, you rise through the ranks, steadily climbing into a high-paying cybersecurity job, and eventually becoming a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). It is a lofty goal, and very possible to achieve success in this career path with the right foundation. INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is offering 5 practical steps for professionals looking for how to start a career in cybersecurity.

"In the role of a CISO, it's crucial to not only master the current landscape of cybersecurity but also to anticipate its evolution,” notes Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “We are committed to providing tools and training that evolve with technology, enabling our professionals to integrate security seamlessly into business strategies. This ensures a training model that both protects and advances business interests as technology changes.”

Step 1: Start with Specialized Cybersecurity Training and Certifications

The journey begins with a solid foundation in specialized cybersecurity training. Aspiring professionals should prioritize obtaining certifications that are recognized across the industry. Certifications such as INE Security’s Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) , Mobile Applicational Penetration Tester (eMAPT) , and CompTIA’s Security+ provide a base of knowledge and are often prerequisites for advanced roles. Locking in certifications that are based on real-world scenarios not only proves one’s knowledge but also their commitment to practical experience.

Step 2: Gain Real-World Experience through Internships

Hands-on experience is crucial. While even entry-level cybersecurity positions often demand some experience, there are several ways to gain that experience. Internships like those offered through programs like Virtually Testing Foundation or Four18 Intelligence provide cybersecurity training for beginners, invaluable workplace insights, and professional networking opportunities that are not available through coursework alone. Completing internships at these types of companies offers exposure to the inner workings of cybersecurity in action under the mentorship of industry veterans.

Step 3: Engage in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field, and new threats emerge by the hour. Continuous learning through workshops, seminars, and advanced courses is essential. It is not enough to simply have access to continuous training either through an employer or a personal subscription; constant engagement with cyber ranges and skills assessments will keep skills sharp and show future employers an understanding of the importance that continuous training holds.

Step 4: Build a Professional Network

Networking can open doors to opportunities that are often not advertised. Engaging with professionals through conferences, online forums, and professional groups can provide guidance and introduction to influencers and decision-makers in the industry. Attending high-profile industry conferences such as Black Hat , Def Con, and B-Sides can position aspiring professionals near those in leadership positions, and often open doors that would otherwise remain closed.

Step 5: Demonstrate Leadership and Strategic Thinking

Aspiring CISOs must not only manage security protocols but also communicate strategic visions to senior executives. This requires strong leadership skills and a deep understanding of how cybersecurity impacts overall business objectives . Learning to speak the language of key stakeholders, leveraging relevant data, and leaning on real-world examples to support cybersecurity decisions will significantly reduce barriers to achieving leadership’s buy-in.

Conclusion

The journey from Intern to CISO is both ambitious and rewarding, a complex pathway filled with continuous learning, real-world challenges, and strategic advancements. By following these steps, aspiring cybersecurity professionals can establish a robust foundation, build essential skills, and position themselves for success in the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity.