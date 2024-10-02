Carnosic Acid Market 2024 to 2034: A Projected CAGR of 10.1%, Market to Reach USD 152.4 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carnosic Acid Market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with a market value of USD 92.7 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 152.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 10.1%. Carnosic acid, a natural compound primarily sourced from rosemary, is gaining immense popularity as an antioxidant and preservative across various industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.



In the food industry, carnosic acid is highly sought after due to its natural preservation properties, helping extend the shelf life of products without the need for artificial additives. As consumers lean towards healthier and more natural options, demand for carnosic acid is expected to grow significantly. This trend is particularly prevalent in regions like North America and Europe, where clean label products are a rising trend.

In the cosmetics sector, carnosic acid is widely used as an ingredient in anti-aging products due to its antioxidant properties. It helps reduce oxidative stress and protects skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. As the demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients increases, carnosic acid’s role in the market will continue to expand.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sectors are leveraging carnosic acid’s health benefits, particularly its potential to combat oxidative stress-related conditions and support overall health. These factors are expected to fuel market growth further as consumers increasingly turn to natural supplements for health and wellness.

Drivers and Opportunities

The rising demand for natural preservatives and clean label products is a key driver of the carnosic acid market. The food and beverage industry, in particular, is increasingly utilizing carnosic acid to meet consumer demand for natural ingredients that can enhance product safety and longevity. Additionally, the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with antioxidants is propelling the market's expansion across the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors.

Moreover, technological advancements in extraction and processing techniques are expected to reduce production costs and improve the purity of carnosic acid. This is creating opportunities for new market entrants and established companies to expand their product portfolios and cater to diverse applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Carnosic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 152.4 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2024 and 2034.

is projected to reach , growing at a between 2024 and 2034. Demand is primarily driven by the food and beverage industry , where carnosic acid is used as a natural preservative.

, where carnosic acid is used as a natural preservative. The cosmetics sector is witnessing increased demand for carnosic acid due to its anti-aging and antioxidant properties.

is witnessing increased demand for carnosic acid due to its anti-aging and antioxidant properties. North America and Europe are the leading regions, driven by consumer preferences for natural and clean label products.

are the leading regions, driven by consumer preferences for natural and clean label products. Technological advancements in extraction methods are expected to lower production costs and enhance product quality.



The carnosic acid market is intensely competitive, with leading global manufacturers actively engaging in significant R&D initiatives. Key growth opportunities for industry participants include broadening their product portfolios and ramping up mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.





Component Insights

Carnosic acid is derived primarily from rosemary extract, and it is widely used in various industries due to its potent antioxidant and preservative properties. In the food industry, it helps maintain product freshness, while in cosmetics, it is an essential ingredient in anti-aging formulations. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are also incorporating carnosic acid due to its potential health benefits, including its ability to reduce oxidative stress and promote overall wellness.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Carnosic Acid Market in the World?

Currently, Kemin Industries, Inc. is recognized as the leading vendor in the global carnosic acid market, owing to its extensive product portfolio in natural preservatives and antioxidants. The company’s commitment to research and development, along with its focus on sustainability and natural solutions, has positioned it as a market leader. Other prominent players include FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Danisco A/S (a subsidiary of DuPont), and Naturex (a subsidiary of Givaudan).

Carnosic Acid Market: Report Scope

Particulars Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2034 Carnosic Acid Market Size (2024) USD 92.7 billion Carnosic Acid Market Size (2034) USD 152.4 billion CAGR (2024-2034) 10.1% Key Segments Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharma Leading Region North America, Europe Top Vendor Kemin Industries, Inc.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The primary growth determinants of the carnosic acid market include the increasing demand for natural preservatives in the food industry, driven by a shift toward clean label products. Moreover, rising awareness of the health benefits of antioxidants is fueling demand across the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to offer significant growth opportunities due to increasing consumer awareness of natural health and beauty products. Technological advancements in extraction methods and sustainable production practices are also key trends shaping the market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global carnosic acid market is highly competitive, with several key players holding significant market shares. Leading companies include:

Kemin Industries, Inc.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Danisco A/S (DuPont)

Naturex (Givaudan)

Monteloeder S.L.



These companies are focusing on product innovation, sustainable sourcing, and expanding their production capacities to meet the rising demand for natural and clean label ingredients. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are also helping these companies expand their global footprint.

Growth Drivers

Rising Consumer Demand for Natural Preservatives : The food and beverage industry is increasingly seeking natural alternatives to artificial preservatives, boosting demand for carnosic acid.

: The food and beverage industry is increasingly seeking natural alternatives to artificial preservatives, boosting demand for carnosic acid. Health and Wellness Trends : Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of antioxidants, including carnosic acid, is driving its adoption in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.

: Growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of antioxidants, including carnosic acid, is driving its adoption in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. Technological Advancements : Innovations in the extraction and processing of carnosic acid are improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production, making it more accessible to a wider range of industries.

: Innovations in the extraction and processing of carnosic acid are improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production, making it more accessible to a wider range of industries. Growth in Clean Label Products: Consumers are increasingly favoring products with natural and recognizable ingredients, contributing to the growth of the carnosic acid market, especially in regions like North America and Europe.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carnosic-acid-market

Carnosic Acid Market Segmentation by Category

By Function:

Antioxidant

Food Preservatives

By Application:

Food

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Cosmetics/Personal Care



By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



German Translation

Der Markt für Carnosolsäure wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stark wachsen. Der Marktwert wird im Jahr 2024 92,7 Milliarden US-Dollar betragen und bis 2034 voraussichtlich 152,4 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 10,1 % entspricht . Carnosolsäure, eine natürliche Verbindung, die hauptsächlich aus Rosmarin gewonnen wird, erfreut sich als Antioxidans und Konservierungsmittel in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Lebensmittel und Getränke, Kosmetik und Pharmazeutika, zunehmender Beliebtheit.

In der Lebensmittelindustrie ist Carnosinsäure aufgrund ihrer natürlichen Konservierungseigenschaften sehr gefragt, da sie dazu beiträgt, die Haltbarkeit von Produkten ohne künstliche Zusatzstoffe zu verlängern. Da die Verbraucher gesündere und natürlichere Alternativen bevorzugen, wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach Carnosinsäure deutlich steigen wird. Dieser Trend ist besonders in Regionen wie Nordamerika und Europa zu beobachten, wo Clean-Label-Produkte im Trend liegen.

Im Kosmetikbereich wird Carnosinsäure aufgrund ihrer antioxidativen Eigenschaften häufig als Inhaltsstoff in Anti-Aging-Produkten verwendet. Sie trägt zur Reduzierung von oxidativem Stress bei und schützt die Hautzellen vor Schäden durch freie Radikale. Da die Nachfrage nach natürlichen und organischen Kosmetikinhaltsstoffen steigt, wird die Rolle der Carnosinsäure auf dem Markt weiter zunehmen.

Darüber hinaus nutzen die Pharma- und Nahrungsergänzungsmittelbranche die gesundheitlichen Vorteile der Carnosinsäure, insbesondere ihr Potenzial, oxidativen Stress zu bekämpfen und die allgemeine Gesundheit zu unterstützen. Diese Faktoren dürften das Marktwachstum weiter ankurbeln, da Verbraucher zunehmend auf natürliche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel für Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden zurückgreifen.

Treiber und Chancen

Die steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen Konservierungsmitteln und Clean-Label-Produkten ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Carnosinsäuremarktes. Insbesondere die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie verwendet zunehmend Carnosinsäure, um die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach natürlichen Inhaltsstoffen zu erfüllen, die die Produktsicherheit und -haltbarkeit verbessern können. Darüber hinaus treibt das wachsende Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Antioxidantien die Expansion des Marktes in den Kosmetik- und Pharmasektoren voran .

Darüber hinaus dürften technologische Fortschritte bei Extraktions- und Verarbeitungstechniken die Produktionskosten senken und die Reinheit der Carnosinsäure verbessern. Dies eröffnet sowohl neuen Marktteilnehmern als auch etablierten Unternehmen die Möglichkeit, ihr Produktportfolio zu erweitern und vielfältigere Anwendungen zu bedienen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der globale Markt für Carnosolsäure soll Prognosen zufolge bis 2034 ein Volumen von 152,4 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen und zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 10,1 % wachsen .

erreichen und zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer wachsen . Die Nachfrage kommt vor allem aus der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie , wo Carnosinsäure als natürliches Konservierungsmittel eingesetzt wird.

, wo Carnosinsäure als natürliches Konservierungsmittel eingesetzt wird. Aufgrund der Anti-Aging- und antioxidativen Eigenschaften ist im Kosmetiksektor eine steigende Nachfrage nach Carnosolsäure zu verzeichnen.

Nordamerika und Europa sind die führenden Regionen, getrieben von der Vorliebe der Verbraucher für natürliche und Clean-Label-Produkte.

sind die führenden Regionen, getrieben von der Vorliebe der Verbraucher für natürliche und Clean-Label-Produkte. Technologische Fortschritte bei den Extraktionsmethoden dürften die Produktionskosten senken und die Produktqualität verbessern.



Der Markt für Carnosinsäure ist hart umkämpft, und führende globale Hersteller beteiligen sich aktiv an bedeutenden Forschungs- und Entwicklungsinitiativen. Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumschancen für Branchenteilnehmer gehören die Erweiterung ihrer Produktportfolios und die Intensivierung von Fusionen und Übernahmen zur Stärkung ihrer Marktposition. - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner by Future Market Insights.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Carnosinsäure wird hauptsächlich aus Rosmarinextrakt gewonnen und wird aufgrund ihrer starken antioxidativen und konservierenden Eigenschaften in verschiedenen Branchen häufig verwendet. In der Lebensmittelindustrie hilft sie, die Frische von Produkten zu bewahren, während sie in der Kosmetik ein wesentlicher Bestandteil von Anti-Aging-Formeln ist. Auch in der Pharma- und Nutraceutikaindustrie wird Carnosinsäure aufgrund ihrer potenziellen gesundheitlichen Vorteile verwendet, darunter ihrer Fähigkeit, oxidativen Stress zu reduzieren und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden zu fördern.

Wer ist der größte Anbieter auf dem Carnosolsäuremarkt der Welt?

Derzeit gilt Kemin Industries, Inc. aufgrund seines umfangreichen Produktportfolios an natürlichen Konservierungsmitteln und Antioxidantien als führender Anbieter auf dem globalen Carnosinsäuremarkt. Das Engagement des Unternehmens in Forschung und Entwicklung sowie sein Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und natürliche Lösungen haben es zu einem Marktführer gemacht. Weitere wichtige Akteure sind FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH , Danisco A/S (eine Tochtergesellschaft von DuPont) und Naturex (eine Tochtergesellschaft von Givaudan) .

Carnosinsäure-Markt: Berichtsumfang

Einzelheiten Details Basisjahr 2023 Prognosezeitraum 2024–2034 Marktgröße für Carnosinsäure (2024) 92,7 Milliarden US-Dollar Marktgröße für Carnosinsäure (2034) 152,4 Milliarden US-Dollar CAGR (2024-2034) 10,1 % Schlüsselsegmente Lebensmittel & Getränke, Kosmetik, Pharma Führende Region Nordamerika, Europa Top-Anbieter Kemin Industries, Inc.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren des Carnosinsäuremarktes gehört die steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen Konservierungsmitteln in der Lebensmittelindustrie, die durch eine Verlagerung hin zu Clean-Label-Produkten bedingt ist . Darüber hinaus treibt das steigende Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Antioxidantien die Nachfrage in der Kosmetik- und Pharmabranche an. Die Schwellenmärkte im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum werden voraussichtlich erhebliche Wachstumschancen bieten, da das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für natürliche Gesundheits- und Schönheitsprodukte steigt. Technologische Fortschritte bei Extraktionsmethoden und nachhaltigen Produktionspraktiken sind ebenfalls wichtige Trends, die den Markt prägen.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile

Der globale Markt für Carnosinsäure ist hart umkämpft. Mehrere wichtige Akteure halten bedeutende Marktanteile. Zu den führenden Unternehmen gehören:

Kemin Industries, Inc.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Danisco A/S (DuPont)

Naturex (Givaudan)

Monteloeder SL



Diese Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovation, nachhaltige Beschaffung und den Ausbau ihrer Produktionskapazitäten, um der steigenden Nachfrage nach natürlichen und Clean-Label-Inhaltsstoffen gerecht zu werden. Strategische Partnerschaften und Übernahmen helfen diesen Unternehmen außerdem dabei, ihre globale Präsenz auszubauen.

Wachstumstreiber

Steigende Verbrauchernachfrage nach natürlichen Konservierungsmitteln : Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie sucht zunehmend nach natürlichen Alternativen zu künstlichen Konservierungsmitteln, was die Nachfrage nach Carnosinsäure steigert.

: Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie sucht zunehmend nach natürlichen Alternativen zu künstlichen Konservierungsmitteln, was die Nachfrage nach Carnosinsäure steigert. Gesundheits- und Wellness-Trends : Das wachsende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Antioxidantien, einschließlich Carnosolsäure, treibt deren Verwendung in Arzneimitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln voran.

: Das wachsende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Antioxidantien, einschließlich Carnosolsäure, treibt deren Verwendung in Arzneimitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln voran. Technologische Fortschritte : Innovationen bei der Extraktion und Verarbeitung von Carnosinsäure verbessern die Effizienz und Kosteneffizienz der Produktion und machen sie für ein breiteres Spektrum von Branchen zugänglicher.

: Innovationen bei der Extraktion und Verarbeitung von Carnosinsäure verbessern die Effizienz und Kosteneffizienz der Produktion und machen sie für ein breiteres Spektrum von Branchen zugänglicher. Wachstum bei Clean-Label-Produkten : Verbraucher bevorzugen zunehmend Produkte mit natürlichen und erkennbaren Inhaltsstoffen, was zum Wachstum des Carnosinsäuremarktes beiträgt, insbesondere in Regionen wie Nordamerika und Europa.

Carnosinsäure Marktsegmentierung nach Kategorie

Nach Funktion:

Antioxidans

Lebensmittelkonservierungsmittel

Nach Anwendung:

Essen

Nahrungsergänzungsmittel

Pharmazeutika

Tiernahrung

Kosmetik/Körperpflege



Nach Formular:

Flüssig

Pulver

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten und Afrika



Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

