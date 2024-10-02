Philippines Data Center Construction Market Report 2024-2029: Total Revenues to Reach $539 Million by 2029, Dominated by AECOM, Fortis Construction, and Turner Construction Company

The Philippines Data Center Construction market was valued at USD 298 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 539 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.25%.

The market is influenced by factors such as the growing demand for data storage and processing capabilities, advancements in technology, and the need for increased energy efficiency and security measures. Companies in this sector typically include construction firms, engineering consultants, and specialized contractors. As digital transformation accelerates across various industries, the data center construction market continues to expand, driven by the need for more robust, scalable, and reliable data infrastructure solutions.



Key Market Drivers:

  • Increasing Digital Transformation
  • Growing Demand for Cloud Services
  • Increasing Internet Penetration and Digital Connectivity
  • Strategic Location and Investment Opportunities

Key Market Challenges:

  • Infrastructure and Utility Constraints
  • Regulatory and Permitting Challenges

Key Market Trends:

  • Rise of Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Regional Insights

National Capital Region (NCR) held the largest market share in 2023. NCR, particularly Metro Manila, is the country's economic and business center, hosting a substantial portion of the Philippines' corporate and financial activities. Major enterprises, banks, and multinational companies are headquartered here, driving the demand for robust data infrastructure to support their operations. The concentration of businesses necessitates advanced data centers to manage and process extensive volumes of data efficiently.

NCR benefits from superior infrastructure and connectivity compared to other regions. It has well-developed transportation networks, high-speed internet connectivity, and reliable power supply, which are crucial for data center operations. The availability of infrastructure reduces operational challenges and enhances the attractiveness of NCR for data center development.

Significant investments from both domestic and international data center operators have been concentrated in NCR. The region's strategic location and established business environment attract substantial capital, leading to the development of large-scale, state-of-the-art data centers. This influx of investment reinforces NCR's dominance by expanding its data center capacity and capabilities.

NCR has a well-established talent pool with expertise in IT and data center management. The availability of skilled professionals and technical experts supports the efficient operation and maintenance of data centers, making the region more appealing for data center development.

The Philippine government has implemented policies and incentives to attract investment in data center infrastructure. NCR benefits from these supportive measures, which include tax incentives and streamlined regulatory processes, further promoting its growth as a data center hub.

Key market players profiled in the report:

  • AECOM
  • Fortis Construction Inc.
  • Turner Construction Company
  • DPR Construction
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Arista Networks, Inc.
  • SAS Institute Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Philippines Data Center Construction Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Tier Type:

  • Tier 1 & 2
  • Tier 3 & Tier 4

By Data Center Size:

  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
  • Massive
  • Mega

By Infrastructure:

  • Cooling Infrastructure
  • Power Infrastructure
  • Others

By End User:

  • IT & Telecommunication
  • BFSI
  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Region:

  • National Capital Region
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Ilocos Region
  • Cagayan Valley
  • Central Luzon
  • Southern Tagalog
  • Mimaropa
  • Rest of Philippines

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages85
Forecast Period2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$298 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$539 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.2%
Regions CoveredPhilippines

