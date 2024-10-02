Elev8 New Media to Sponsor Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica’s Inaugural Golf Tournament

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, is proud to announce its participation as a sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica ’s Inaugural Golf Tournament on October 14, 2024, at Braemar Country Club.

Elev8’s sponsorship directly supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, an organization dedicated to providing critical after-school and summer programs to thousands of children and families in the community. These programs offer a safe and nurturing environment where young people can grow, learn, and develop essential life skills.

“We are honored to sponsor the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica’s Inaugural Golf Tournament,” said Jessica Starman, CEO and Founder of Elev8 New Media. “At Elev8, we believe in the importance of giving back to our communities. Supporting the incredible work the Boys & Girls Clubs do for children and families is something we are passionate about. This event is a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful impact while fostering connections that align with our company’s values.”

Player fees and sponsorships from the event will directly benefit the vital programs that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica provide, helping to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

To learn more about the event, please visit https://www.smbgc.org/events/golf .

To directly donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, please visit https://www.smbgc.org/give-today/ .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

For 80 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica has been a community-based organization where kids find a safe space during the critical time spent outside of school to become inspired, build relationships, and learn how big a role they play in their community and their future. Our aspirations for young people focus on workforce readiness, healthy lifestyles, and character & leadership.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency committed to amplifying the market presence of both established leaders and emerging innovators across a wide array of industries. Elev8 partners with trailblazers driving transformative change, leveraging its team of award-winning PR and social media experts to secure thousands of earned media placements for clients in top-tier media outlets, including mainstream, broadcast, trade, local, and niche platforms. Beyond public relations, Elev8 New Media also provides comprehensive corporate social media management, helping clients build and sustain a compelling online narrative that sets them apart.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

