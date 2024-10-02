Building Your Dental Implant Practice

Chicago, IL, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar designed to guide those entering the field of dental implantology with insights on building and expanding their practice. The “How I Built My Practice” webinar will provide actionable guidance and first-hand insights from an AAID-credentialed dental implant expert in the field, Jumoke Adedoyin, DDS, AFAAID. This webinar will take place on October 15th, 2024, at 6:00 PM ET.

Given the growing consumer demand for dental implants, this webinar is tailored to early-career dentists interested in expanding their practice as well as to already seasoned dental implantologists looking to diversify and grow their practice by advancing their skills. Attendees will gain practical tips on integrating dental implants into their offerings, effectively communicating with patients, marketing their new skills, and emphasizing the importance of credentialing for professional growth and patient trust.

Key topics covered during the webinar include:

The benefits of incorporating dental implants into a general practice

Patient communication techniques for treatment acceptance

Marketing strategies to grow your implant practice both locally and online

Resources and training options available to general dentists

Insights into the AAID credentialing process and how it can enhance a practice’s reputation

"This webinar provides an invaluable opportunity for dentists at all stages of their careers to learn directly from AAID-credentialed professionals," said Dr. Adedoyin. "We want to empower dentists to take the next step in their practice by incorporating implant dentistry and helping them navigate challenges and opportunities in this growing field."

This webinar will deliver a broad perspective on best practices and challenges faced by general dentists entering the field of implant dentistry who aim to grow their practice.

How to Register:

Dentists interested in attending can register for the webinar through the AAID website at connect.aaid-implant.org/how-i-built-my-practice