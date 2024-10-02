France Construction Industry Report: Output to Reach €180.54 Billion by 2028 from €161.58 Billion in 2024

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in France is expected to grow by 2.9% to reach EUR 161.58 billion in 2024.



Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, France's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. A CAGR of 2.8% is projected during 2024-2028, with the country's construction output expected to reach EUR 180.54 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in France, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



The French construction industry is facing a challenging period, with a projected decline in 2024 due to economic conditions and a slowdown in project developments. However, the sector also presents growth opportunities, particularly in sustainability and infrastructure development. Stakeholders can navigate this evolving landscape and unlock the industry's full potential by focusing on innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and workforce development initiatives.



The French construction industry faces uncertainty, with the impact of high interest rates, declining investor confidence, and a slowdown in project developments. However, the sector also presents growth opportunities, particularly in sustainability and infrastructure development.



Residential Construction: Facing Challenges

High property prices, deteriorating credit conditions, and reduced public housing subsidies are contributing to the decline in residential construction. The abolition of the zero-interest loan (PTZ) for new single-family homes and the upcoming end of the 'Pinel' incentive for new rental investments by private owners are also impacting the market.

Institutional Construction: Prioritizing Public Needs

Investment in Healthcare and Education: Increased government spending on healthcare and educational facilities, which enhances public services and improves quality of life, is benefiting institutional construction.

Sustainability Measures: Institutional projects are increasingly incorporating sustainability measures, with the government implementing regulations that require energy-efficient designs and materials.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth

Expansion of Manufacturing and Logistics Facilities: The industrial construction sector is witnessing growth, driven by increased demand for manufacturing and logistics facilities and supported by government initiatives aimed at boosting local production.

Focus on Renewable Energy Projects: Significant investments are being made in renewable energy projects, particularly in solar power, to achieve the country's goal of 35GW-44GW of installed solar capacity by 2028.

Infrastructure Construction: Providing Support

Major Infrastructure Projects: The French government's plan to expand and upgrade the transport network in preparation for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is expected to provide some support to the construction industry.

Delays in Infrastructure Projects: However, some major infrastructure projects are experiencing delays due to budget constraints, and the government has temporarily put many new projects on hold.

