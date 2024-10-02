nuEra Launches "Doobies for Boobies" Fundraiser to Support Gilda’s Club During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra , a leading cannabis brand, is proud to announce the launch of its "Doobies for Boobies" Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) fundraiser to support Gilda’s Club , a nonprofit organization that provides free programs to support individuals impacted by cancer. Running from October 1st to 31st, nuEra will donate $1 from every sale of its BCA pre-rolls and BCA wristbands to Gilda’s Club.



“Breast cancer awareness is a cause that resonates deeply with our team and our customers. We are thrilled to partner with Gilda’s Club for this important initiative,” said Laura Jaramillo Bernal, COO at nuEra. “Every purchase made during October helps support cancer patients and their families, and we hope to raise significant funds for this incredible organization.”

nuEra invites customers to join the cause by purchasing the limited-edition pre-rolls and wristbands at participating dispensaries or through the company’s website. Full details of the fundraiser can be found at this link .

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is a leading Illinois cannabis company offering a diverse selection of premium products and expert guidance. Known for their dedication to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis strives to provide a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience across its convenient locations in Illinois. For more information, visit nueracannabis.com.

For more information about nuEra Cannabis and to find the nearest location, visit our dispensary locations in the following link nueracannabis.com/dispensaries/ . With stores across Illinois, our team is ready to provide you with premium cannabis products and expert guidance.

