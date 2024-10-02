The Benny Show Joins the Cumulus Podcast Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that The Benny Show has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. Award-winning creator, streamer, and podcaster Benny Johnson has cracked the code for a new generation of breaking news and entertainment. Benny’s audience has skyrocketed in the 2024 news cycle, amassing a combined 12 million subscribers across platforms.

The Benny Show has become a go-to platform for the next generation of news consumers and creators alike. The program features commentary and exclusive interviews with special guests including presidential candidates, world leaders, cultural icons and Hollywood actors.

Benny’s mix of authenticity, instinct, and humor has created a deep bond with his viewers who are hungry for an independent news source.

The Benny Show drops a new episode each weekday at 11 a.m. ET and is available on major podcast platforms including YouTube and Apple Podcasts. Under Westwood One’s leadership, the Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes The Benny Show exclusively with this new partnership.

“The goal is to inform, entertain, and grow this community every day. We are creating a place where we can all laugh at the absurdity of our modern American political and cultural landscape, regardless of your political background,” said Benny Johnson. “Westwood One is the premier radio, streaming, and podcast network in the country. This partnership ensures that we can take our program to the next level for our audience – which is the singular mission.”

“As the Cumulus Podcast Network further expands into video, The Benny Show is a natural addition to our portfolio of personality-driven talk shows,” said Collin R. Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development for Cumulus Media. “Benny is well known on YouTube as a strong and independent voice in conservative talk. He challenges mainstream opinions with cutting edge insight and straightforward questions, capturing both listeners and partners with his streamlined, frank approach.”

About Benny Johnson

Benny Johnson is the host of The Benny Show podcast, which streams live to his millions of followers each weekday. Johnson previously hosted ‘The Benny Report’ on Newsmax TV and held Editorial positions at The Daily Caller, IJR, National Review, TheBlaze, and BuzzFeed. Benny proudly broadcasts his shows from Florida.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, Infinity Sports Network, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com .