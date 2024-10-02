PitchBook Recognizes RCP's Secondary and Co-investment Programs with Top Rankings

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, is pleased to announce that its secondary family of funds (RCP SOF I-IV) was ranked among the top ten secondary programs in PitchBook’s 2023 Global Manager Performance Score League Tables. “Our top-performing strategy is a result of our firm-wide commitment to the North American small buyout market. Our laser focus gives us unique deal flow and diligence opportunities. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together at RCP,” said Jon Madorsky, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Secondary Funds.

Additionally, RCP's co-investment program (RCPDirect I-IV) was recognized with the highest performance score in PitchBook's Manager Performance Scoring for the co-investments category. “We are honored that our RCPDirect co-investment program has been recognized by PitchBook with their top performance score. Our team works hard to achieve these results, and I want to further thank our GPs and their portfolio management teams, without which our high-quality deal flow and operating performance would not be possible,” said Dave McCoy, Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of Co-investments.

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with over $14.7 billion in committed capital* and 56 full-time professionals as of September 30, 2024.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that a fund will achieve comparable results as any prior investments or prior investment funds of RCP. Source: PitchBook. The PitchBook Manager Performance Scores (the “Performance Scores”) are a third-party rating published by PitchBook, an independent third-party, on 9/27/24 (data as of most current date). The PitchBook Global Manager Performance Score League Tables (the "League Tables") are a third-party rating published by PitchBook on July 30, 2024 (data as of 12/31/2023). The Performance Scores are a quantitative framework designed to assess the performance track record of a fund manager’s closed-end private market strategies, also known as fund families. The Performance Scores aggregate historical performance of each manager’s family of funds across vintage years and reflect the extent to which certain fund families outperformed or underperformed a benchmark, which is based on IRR across all fund vintages within the same fund strategy peer group (e.g., fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investment, etc.). For the “co-investment – general” fund strategy, a total of 768 fund families across 1,479 funds were included in their evaluation.

To be included in the ranking, PitchBook required fund families to have at least two funds with a Z-score to qualify. Comparisons made by PitchBook are to fund sponsors with investment strategies, structures and investment terms and conditions that are different (in some cases, materially) than those of RCP. Additional information regarding the criteria and methodology underlying the Performance Scores are available here: https://files.pitchbook.com/website/files/pdf/PitchBook_Manager_Performance_Scoring.pdf

RCP has not made any payment to PitchBook or any of its affiliates to be considered for this ranking or in connection with any other services. The Performance Scores should not be considered an endorsement of RCP or its funds by the authors or distributors of such rankings. The Performance Scores are developed on a proprietary basis exclusively by PitchBook. RCP has not independently verified the data used in PitchBook’s Performance Scores and makes no representations about the accuracy or completeness of such information or Performance Scores. This ranking is not to be construed as indicative of RCP’s future performance or the future performance of any investment vehicle managed by RCP. The Performance Scores should not be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund. *“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds, and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm’s inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down and certain historical advisory accounts for which RCP’s advisory contracts have expired). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client’s portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client’s portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP’s recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) certain historical non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by the Private Capital Unit or HB Units of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP’s affiliated (but independently operated) management companies, and (iv) RCP’s ancillary products or services.