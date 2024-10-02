Pharmaceuticals Collaboration Deals Report, 2019-2024: Assess Financials Terms, Leading Deals by Value, Most Active Dealmakers, Contract Documents & More

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter collaboration deals.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides access to collaboration deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual collaboration contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about collaboration alliances.

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What subcollaboration and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Featured in the Report

