Hong Kong (China SAR) Cards and Payments Market: Trends, Opportunities and Risks to 2028 Featuring Octopus, UnionPay, AlipayHK, and Samsung

This report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Hong Kong cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report allows banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Hong Kong cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in Hong Kong cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Hong Kong cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of Hong Kong cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Hong Kong has made significant progress in incorporating contactless payments into its public transport system, responding to growing consumer demand for convenience and leveraging technological advancements. In keeping with this trend, in January 2024, Octopus announced that it will enable 21,000 Hong Kong taxi drivers to accept QR code-based payments via UnionPay and AlipayHK by utilizing its Octopus App for Business and Octopus Mobile POS platforms, thereby boosting payment acceptance options for taxi drivers. Octopus App for Business allows merchants to receive NFC-based contactless payments via an Octopus card or Octopus Wallet. Meanwhile, Octopus Mobile POS is designed for taxi drivers to receive payments via QR code.

Several countries across the Asia-Pacific region are linking their cross-border payment systems via the use of QR codes. In December 2023, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Bank of Thailand introduced Faster Payment System (FPS) x PromptPay Link for cross-border QR payments between Hong Kong and Thailand. Via this link, travelers from Thailand and Hong Kong can make retail payments using their mobile payment apps to scan Hong Kong FPS QR codes and Thai PromptPay QR codes displayed by merchants. Both consumers and merchants stand to benefit from this development. Travelers from Thailand and Hong Kong will have additional payment methods available to use, while merchants will receive the funds instantaneously.

Alternative payment solutions are becoming popular among consumers in Hong Kong. To capitalize, payment services providers are launching solutions with new features to boost uptake. For example, in January 2023, Samsung introduced Samsung Wallet, which combines the existing features of Samsung Pay with additional functionality. In addition to mobile payments, users can also store and access digital keys, boarding passes, and essential documents such as ID cards and driving licenses within the wallet.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-based Payments

5. Merchant Acquiring

6. Ecommerce Payments

7. In-Store Payments

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bill Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix



