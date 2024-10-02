ARE THERE WHITE SHARKS IN EUROPEAN AND MEDITERRANEAN WATERS?

Jacksonville, FL United States, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruthlessly persecuted, completely misunderstood, and now critically endangered.

OCEARCH traveled over 4,000 miles across the Atlantic from the United States to explore European waters and study the elusive Mediterranean white shark population. During Expedition Save the Med OCEARCH collaborated with regional scientists to learn more about the sharks in the waters surrounding Spain, France, and Ireland, and collected data to help protect our oceans.

“Sharks are keystone species in marine ecosystems. As top predators in the food web, they regulate prey populations and through that shape the diversity, abundance, and distribution of other species. This abundance and diversity is key to the health of marine habitats as well as human livelihoods,” explains OCEARCH Chief Scientist & Veterinarian Dr. Harley Newton. White sharks are classified as critically endangered in the Mediterranean Sea and this region is in desperate need of conservation measures to reduce the effects of overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction that threaten its future. Our large apex predators create balance and abundance in marine ecosystems; if we can save our sharks, we can save our oceans.

Confirmed sightings of white sharks are a rare occurrence in the eastern North Atlantic but have been confirmed in the Bay of Biscay along the Spanish and French coasts. Credible accounts of white shark observations have also been made along the southern and northern extents of the United Kingdom. It is believed that the white sharks in this region are part of the Mediterranean population, and leave the Mediterranean Sea to forage in eastern North Atlantic waters on seals and tuna. As the global leader in shark research, finding white sharks at feeding sites has been a successful strategy for the OCEARCH’s work within other populations. For this reason, they began their vital work on the Mediterranean population by seeking white sharks in the eastern North Atlantic off the coasts of Spain, France, and Ireland.

Over the past 17 years, and now with the completion of Expedition Save the Med OCEARCH has embarked on 48 ocean research expeditions across the globe and studied 442 marine animals. Data collected on these expeditions has resulted in 97 peer-reviewed publications that have helped better inform policy and conservation measurements around the world. However, even with this proven track record and pedigree, the extreme challenge of finding even one white shark was known from the outset.

“Many have said this is an impossible task, but OCEARCH invested everything we had into this project. If not us, then who? We worked for years pre-planning and brought the perfect team of expert scientists and best-in-class fishermen together to tackle this massively difficult mission. All it would take is just one white shark to unlock the secrets of this population to help protect it.” stated OCEARCH Founder and Expedition Leader Chris Fischer.

In the course of the six-week-long expedition across three countries, the team was able to study and release five blue sharks and collected daily water samples for environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis. This method preserves and concentrates the shed skin and other traces that organisms leave behind in the water, and through molecular testing and sequencing can identify species present even when they are not directly observed. Though the team did not catch or see a white shark during the expedition, these environmental samples will provide an opportunity to ask if a white shark and other shark species were present just below the surface. “In science, zero is still very valuable data. So not seeing any white sharks is still critical knowledge that will help shape future work in the region. We will be anxiously awaiting the results of the eDNA samples in the coming months to understand if there may have been white sharks and other shark species present at our research locations.” confirmed Dr. Newton

“I was stunning to see such a lack of life during this expedition, and the juxtaposition of the health and abundance that is currently occurring in Western North Atlantic waters now teeming with life after many good management moves over the years. The need for regulations, and need for more enforcement in MPAs (Marine Protected Areas) to remove destructive commercial gear types like gill nets are a critical piece of the puzzle to helping protect not only the Mediterranean white shark but other marine species in this region. Are there any white sharks left in European and Mediterranean waters? I would be stunned if there wasn’t.” noted Fischer.

Now, the M/V OCEARCH ship is on its way back to Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida—the future OCEARCH Global Headquarters. “As we navigate toward home, we’re filled with a renewed determination to intensify our efforts,” said Fischer. The Atlantic waters off Florida's coast are rich in biodiversity and play a crucial role in the health of our global oceans.

OCEARCH will continue its important global work, including its commitment to education and community engagement. Their K-12 education programs, curriculum, and Global Shark Tracker™ are empowering the next generation with knowledge about marine conservation. “We're also excited to expand our collaboration with Jacksonville University, advancing research and offering valuable learning opportunities for students,” said Fischer.

Marine animals like Blue Shark “Urdintxo” who were studied, tagged, and released during this expedition can be tracked and followed on the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker™ . Explore alongside the team in real-time on social media: @OCEARCH.

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to return our world's oceans to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Global Shark Tracker™ and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never-before documented movements of our ocean's animals. The non-profit organization provides a free STEM education curriculum that enables students to learn STEM skills while promoting environmental awareness. OCEARCH's academic home is Jacksonville University

