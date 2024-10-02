WTW enters co-brokerage agreement with The J. Morey Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced a co-brokerage arrangement with The J. Morey Company, Inc., an Ori-gen family company. Focused on customized risk management solutions and related services, the agreement is intended to align resources to deliver industry-leading brokerage support and tailored insurance solutions to North American exposures of companies with headquarters in Japan.



The J. Morey Company’s influence and relationships within the Asian marketplace bolster the extensive brokerage experience that WTW’s Asia Risk Division brings to the market. Clients will benefit from the joint resources and industry expertise available via the new partnership agreement. Asian companies with specific needs in addressing risk management now have the benefit of accessing the breadth of market and coverage options from WTW’s broad carrier relationships. The intent of the co-brokerage agreement is to deliver optimal risk transfer services and solutions to the unique exposure needs of clients with operations and risks in markets including Japan, along with other parts of Asia.

One of the primary advantages of this partnership is aligning the value of CRB North America’s Industry Vertical Divisions (IVDs) with the experienced brokerage team at The J. Morey Company. The partnership affords The J. Morey Company’s Asian clients the opportunity to receive expertise and IVD industry knowledge. This partnership comes at an opportune time as The J. Morey Company’s parent company, Ori-gen, continues to expand their specialized divisions, including their Japanese Practice.

Chris Condello, Head of the Asia Risk Division, Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB), North America, WTW, commented, “This partnership allows both brokerage firms to align to deliver the best risk management solutions to our Asian clients. Through the experience and market relationships that both The J. Morey Company and WTW maintain within the industry, we can align our resources to deliver the best insurance programs and risk solutions to our Asian clients. I look forward to deepening our partnership and providing optimal insurance solutions to our Asian customers.”

Michael Chang, Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB), North America, WTW, added, “Bringing the deep industry knowledge of our IVDs throughout North America to The J. Morey Company’s Asian client base is a natural progression of CRB NA to serving their Asian client base. This new partnership bolsters our Asian growth strategy to bring expertise towards serving the needs of companies throughout Asia. I am proud to continue investing in our Asian expansion strategy, and this alliance with The J. Morey Company is a clear demonstration of our investment in Asia. This co-brokerage agreement reinforces WTW’s commitment to Asia within the US marketplace, initiated with the creation of the Asia Risk Division in July of 2023.”

Joshua Morey, President of The J. Morey Company, added, “As our Japanese and Asian clients invest globally, especially in North America, we must expand our solutions to meet their needs. Our company’s ability to provide tailored, boutique services to Asian Corporations, partnered with WTW’s Industry Vertical Specialization, allows us to provide a unique, best in class solution for our clients. We are excited about the future of our partnership and the positive affects it has on our global client base.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

About The J. Morey Company

The J. Morey Company, part of the Ori-gen family of companies, is a multigenerational, diversity-minded brokerage that provides customized risk management solutions for international and local businesses. We have more than 40 years of experience serving clients of all sizes and industries. Proudly minority owned and operated, our unique perspective and years of invaluable business knowledge and expertise have allowed us to evolve into the full-service insurance brokerage we are today. By remaining faithful to our roots, we hope to work in partnership with our clients and create a new future - together. Learn more at www.jmoreyins.com.

