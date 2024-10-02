Fujifilm Donates $250,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Helene Relief

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, and its Americas subsidiaries, today announced a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support the multi-state relief efforts for those affected by the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Helene.

“We are deeply saddened by the widespread devastation that Hurricane Helene has caused, which in some cases impacted the communities where Fujifilm employees live and work,” said Jun Higuchi, corporate vice president, FUJIFILM Corporation, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, and chairman, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “On behalf of the entire Fujifilm family, we extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by Hurricane Helene’s damage.”

“We applaud the American Red Cross for mobilizing quickly to provide relief in the Southeast and we are honored to support the recovery efforts,” said Kenya Nakashima, president, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation.



