A PRAGMATIST’S GUIDE TO ENERGIZING THE USA Clears The Air Surrounding The Future Of Renewable and Hydrocarbon Energy

Charleston, SC, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s synthesized knowledge of its vitally-important energy infrastructure is chock full of myths and misinformation. A new book seeks to unravel the ambiguities and heresay affixed to this motley field in a digestible manner, and paint an objective picture of what the US electrical grid and transportation power sectors look like moving forward.

In A Pragmatist’s Guide to Energizing the USA, startup strategist Richard Wrenn III brings hard data, economics, and expert testimony to depict the shape and path forward of our energy complex. Free from any politics, media input, and special interest influence – Wrenn quickly summarizes how our energy strategies arose, provides a quick snapshot of their present-day appearance, then documents their outlook for the rest of the 2020s, the 2030s, and for the next twenty-five years. His book includes the real costs, logistics, and macroeconomics to substantiate said outlook, while drawing on the opinions of subject-level authorities and thoroughly researched interpretations of data.

This book evaluates the multi-faceted format of the U.S. energy system – from fossil fuel combustion technologies, to low-carbon solutions, and renewable energy assemblies – detailing how this assortment of strategies will persist and morph over time. A Pragmatist’s Guide for Energizing the USA is a powerful roadmap that empowers current leaders and future generations to navigate a muddied terrain that’s been watered down by subjective narratives, misunderstandings, and political agendas. The book is a must-read for students and leaders in energy-related disciplines, entrepreneurs, political partisans, and really anybody who is interested in a thorough and straightforward overview of the US power grid and motility structures.

About the Author:

Rick Wrenn III graduated from Furman University and the University of Florida. He began his career in specialty compounds manufacturing and sales, and has since transitioned to the startup world, where he boasts experience working with renewable energy strategies, and product development for non-hazardous materials. His fascination with climate tech and distributed energy platforms has made him an expert in this field, and he is driven by a passion for deep research and the rationale for a clearer (and cleaner!) future. He currently resides in Marietta, Georgia, where he enjoys living an active lifestyle, training his black lab, Whiskey, and spending time with his family.

