Invenco by GVR Announces an Array of Product and Solutions to Drive Innovation and Customer Success

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenco by GVR, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader, announced strategic product initiatives focused on unified payment, remote management, and productivity. These initiatives reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its global customer base:

Invenco by GVR Debuts the Hub – A cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates Gilbarco-Veeder Root, Veeder-Root, and Invenco devices into one unified platform. The Hub provides real-time connectivity and open APIs empowering device control and optimization with a simple, consistent customer experience for streamlined c-store management.

Invenco by GVR Builds a Total Payment Ecosystem – Retailers can run Transact EPS directly on FlexPay 6 units for a dispenser level Electronic Payment Server (EPS) strategy that offers industry leading uptime for uninterrupted card payments.

Invenco by GVR Introduces Passport Enterprise – Allows retailers to protect their hardware investment by running Passport software on their existing POS hardware. Greater uptime will also be realized with quick updates and immediate failover.

Invenco by GVR Focuses on Food Ordering Outside the Store – Utilizing Invenco by GVR’s Drive Thru, Mobile Ordering and Order at the Pump solutions, retailers can provide their customers with more convenient ways to order and pickup food at their c-store(s).

Invenco by GVR Launches Software-Based Forecourt Control, Powered by iNFX – Gives retailers the option to run the forecourt control software on a traditional forecourt controller box, virtualize it or distribute it directly onto any FlexPay 6 device for a solution designed to evolve with their business.

Invenco by GVR Introduces Engage Media Full-Service Fueled by GSTV – Retailers can leverage a turnkey managed retail media solution featuring GSTV’s premium media services and Invenco by GVR’s innovative retail technology.

“As we continue to drive innovation, our focus remains on delivering exceptional value as shown in these recent product initiatives – they are all designed to enhance user experience, optimize performance, and expand accessibility,” said Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to streamline functionality, boost convenience, and offer solutions that align with the evolving needs of our customers.”

Invenco by GVR is exhibiting in booth C6625 at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas from October 8-10. Booth attendees will have access to an in-booth coffee bar, Gilbert's Nitro Cafe, where they can use Passport Express Ordering kiosks to order custom coffee provided by Javo.

On Tuesday (10/8) and Wednesday (10/9), Invenco by GVR will debut an in-booth Speaker Series featuring insights from industry leaders. Topics include:

Mobility Ecosystem 4.0 which will be hosted by Vontier’s President & CEO, Mark Morelli (Tuesday: 12:30 – 12:50)



Media: Maximizing Your Value with Retail Media (Tuesday : 2:30 - 2:50 )



Feast and Fortune: Convenience and Profit are the New Ingredients in Foodservice (Tuesday: 4: 0 0 - 4: 2 0 )



Payment: Uncovering the Hidden Costs: Managing the Growing Burden of Compliance ( Wednesday : 12:30 - 12:50)



Unlocking the Value of Remote Management (Wednesday : 4:00 – 4:20 )



Additionally, NACS Show attendees are invited to join a happy hour Tuesday evening from 4:30 – 5:30, hosted by Passport partners Stream and Acumera and financing partner Patriot Capital - an exciting opportunity to make connections and learn about Invenco by GVR’s latest innovations.

About Invenco by GVR

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.