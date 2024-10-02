Digital Authority Partners Launches New Website For The Magnificent Mile® Association

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Authority Partners (DAP), a top digital marketing agency in Chicago and a proud member of The Magnificent Mile® Association, is excited to announce the launch of a new website for The Magnificent Mile® Association. This project aims to enhance and promote one of Chicago’s most famous neighborhoods.

The Magnificent Mile® Association is a non-profit organization that works to support businesses, property owners, and residents in Chicago's Magnificent Mile District.

The Association is focused on boosting the local economy, ensuring public safety, and promoting the area. Every year, over 15 million visitors come to the district, drawn to its beautiful buildings, diverse shopping scene, and must-see attractions.

A Fresh, User-Friendly Digital Experience

Created by Digital Authority Partners, the new website provides an easy-to-use experience with a clean design and helpful features. Some key highlights include:

Fast, Easy Navigation: The site is optimized for use on all devices, from phones to tablets and desktops, making it simple for everyone to find what they need.

The site is optimized for use on all devices, from phones to tablets and desktops, making it simple for everyone to find what they need. Detailed Visitor Information : Travelers and locals can now create personalized itineraries to make the most of their visit to The Magnificent Mile.

: Travelers and locals can now create personalized itineraries to make the most of their visit to The Magnificent Mile. Unified Member Portal : Association members can now manage their listings, events, and promotions more efficiently.

: Association members can now manage their listings, events, and promotions more efficiently. Better Search and Business Profiles: The updated search feature and improved business pages allow users to easily find local businesses and explore their unique offerings.

President of Digital Authority Partners, Michael Reddy, shared his deep pride in the project: "Being entrusted with the digital transformation of The Magnificent Mile Association is a true honor. This project perfectly embodies our mission of blending innovation with tradition. The new site not only redefines the digital experience for millions of visitors but also equips our members with tools to take their businesses to the next level. This launch shows the powerful outcomes that can be achieved when vision, passion, and expertise align."

Secretary and Marketing Chair of The Magnificent Mile Association and VP of ClaimBuyout, Susan Jablonski, who led the website relaunch, shared her excitement: "The relaunch of The Magnificent Mile website is a game-changer for anyone searching for things to do in this iconic district. Whether you're looking to play, stay, dine, shop, or explore, this platform makes it easier to discover everything the area offers. Partnering with Digital Authority Partners has been an incredible collaboration, and we're thrilled to launch a site that empowers visitors to plan and make memories here effortlessly."

About Digital Authority Partners

Founded in 2016, Digital Authority Partners is a Chicago-based digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow through creative digital solutions. The agency has worked with over 100 organizations in the Chicago area, delivering successful results by combining strategy, technology, and creativity.

About The Magnificent Mile Association

The Magnificent Mile Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the iconic Magnificent Mile District in Chicago. Representing hundreds of businesses, from luxury retailers and high-rise properties to cultural institutions, property owners, and professional services, the Association works to make the District a world-class destination. The Association was founded in 1912, and spawned from Daniel Burnham’s Plan of Chicago.

As the economic heartbeat of Chicago and Illinois, The Magnificent Mile stretches along North Michigan Avenue, and includes the Gold Coast, Streeterville, and River North neighborhoods. With its stunning architecture, world-class shopping, vibrant cultural scene, and access to both Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, the district attracts millions of visitors each year.