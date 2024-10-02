Qylur Awarded SBIR Phase II Contract for a Tactical AI Spectrum Classifier Systems (TASCS)

Sunnyvale, CA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qylur Intelligent Systems announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25M focused on a new Tactical AI Spectrum Classifier Systems (TASCS) to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on September 17th, 2024, Qylur has started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“Our mission has always been to leverage our unique AI experience and innovative AI-based intelligent machine solutions in the service of protecting life and our way of life” said Dr. Lisa Dolev, Founder and CEO of Qylur. “The spectrum environment is growing increasingly complex and more contested from both adversarial and unintentional sources. We are honored, through this SBIR contract, to be further extending our technology with new agile autonomous spectrum capabilities to help maintain spectrum superiority in support of Air Force mission imperatives.”

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Qylur Intelligent Systems

Qylur Intelligent Systems is an AI the systems company with breakthrough technologies that redefine intelligent machine capabilities for both the commercial and defense sectors. At the heart of Qylur's innovation is its pioneering Mission Autonomous AI, delivering transformative software and hardware solutions for next-generation intelligent systems. Its flagship offerings include the SNIM® AI platform and the Q Sentinel, the world's first fully autonomous self-service security screening solution. With a portfolio of patented AI core technologies, and under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Lisa Dolev—an accomplished technology entrepreneur and inventor with over 35 years of expertise in security and defense—Qylur continues to shape the future of AI-driven intelligent machines, visit www.Qylur.com.





About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.





About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.