Neon Bloom To Partner With Elevated International For 3rd Party Business Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC PINK: NBCO) announced today that it has finalized a business relationship with Elevated International, a US entity specializing in 3rd party business development.

Elevated International specializes in connecting individuals and businesses with transactional and software solutions in the e-Commerce, Enterprise, and Retail environments. This relationship with Elevated International is expected to result in increased transactional and bottom-line yearly revenue for Neon Bloom.

In making the announcement Alex Wasyl, Elevated’ s President and CEO said, “I’m looking forward to working with Neon Bloom and its subsidiaries to bring my expertise to their business sectors. With over a decade of experience working with specialized businesses to align with new revenue opportunities, we look forward to assisting Neon Bloom and its subsidiary, Advanced Executive Sales, in their effort to expand revenues in line with their projections.”

“We’re very pleased with this opportunity, and we feel that that this relationship with Elevated International will help make a significant contribution to our market space and revenue generation”, said Greg Bauer, Neon Bloom’s CEO.

About Neon Bloom:

Neon Bloom Inc.is a diversified enterprise group currently developing new life-science technologies, technologically improved financial services, and other emerging businesses with high growth potential and other cross-industry segment synergistic qualities. The Company’s primary focus within the financial services industry is the financial transaction processing sector – excluding central bank related transactions - including reserve and liquidity, check or other financial instrument clearinghouse services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Executive Sales (AES), the Company is a rapidly growing provider of secure transaction software solutions for a wide range of industries. The Company shifted its primary focus to the financial services sector in 2024 where it expects to be able to grow revenue and net asset value through organic growth and additional acquisitions utilizing shares of its common stock, non-convertible promissory performance-based notes, and cash as available.

About Advanced Executive Sales LLC:

AES is a rapidly growing, leading provider of secure transaction solutions, which enables it to provide added security level solutions between merchants and customers for a wide range of industries. With its transaction platform, it is a certified partner with YNLO Ultratech and Payshield and provides software-based support to over 100 internet based businesses currently under contract. Looking forward, AES plans to expand by acquiring other financial service firms with payment processing technology that will complement what AES currently utilizes.

Through the second quarter of 2024, AES posted gross revenue of $15,966,742 and expects to generate gross revenues in excess of $30,000,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024.

CONTACT: Shareholder Relations

EMAIL: admin@advancedexecutivesales.com

WEBSITE: www.advancedexecutivesales.com

TELEPHONE: 1 888-411-5350