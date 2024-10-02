V INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Visa Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Visa Inc. (“Visa” or “the Company”) (NYSE: V). Investors who purchased Visa securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/V.



Investigation Details

On September 24, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that Visa has abused its dominant position in the debit card market to force businesses to use Visa’s network instead of competitors’ and to prevent new alternatives from entering the market. Following this news regarding the DOJ’s lawsuit, Visa’s stock dropped $15.85 per share, or 5.49%, to close at $272.78 on September 24, 2024.

What's Next?

