Stetson University Unveils Highest Valued Pieces of Prestigious Oscar Bluemner Collection

DeLand, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University is proud to unveil a new exhibition in the Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center , showcasing the highest valued paintings in its Oscar Bluemner collection.

On view until Dec. 7, The Economics of Oscar Bluemner’s Art, curated by Katya Kudryavtseva, features some of the most valuable piece in Stetson's Vera Bluemner Kouba Collection, including Sunset Effect on Rain (1929) with an insured value of $1.1 million.

Vera Bluemner Kouba, the artist’s daughter, bequeathed more than 1,000 pieces of her father’s art collection to Stetson. A German-born architect-turned-artist, Bluemner stands at the center of American modernism and pieces from this collection have been on loan to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and other major institutions.

The exhibition makes mention of Bluemner's Illusion of a Prairie, New Jersey (Red Farm at Pochuck), which sold at Christie’s in 2011 for $5.3 million, a record for his artwork. The sale marked a significant moment in his posthumous recognition, propelling him to prominence within the global art market and also increasing the value of Stetson’s collection.

“This exhibit, showcasing the most expensive artworks in our collection, serves as a testament to the artist’s enduring legacy and the growing recognition of his contributions to American modernism,” said Katya Kudryavtseva, PhD, associate professor of art history and curator of the Vera Bluemner Kouba Collection.

“This exhibition provides a unique opportunity to explore Bluemner's duality as an artist deeply committed to his craft and as someone who was acutely aware of the commercial pressures that could shape the perception and value of his art,” she added.

The exhibition sheds light on Bluemner's lifelong struggle to maintain artistic integrity and navigate the demands of the art market. The display includes his own statements that reveal his deep suspicion of commercial influences on art, as well as his attempts to increase the value of his works despite these concerns.

“The Economics of Oscar Bluemner’s Art is an asset to all museum guests, even those already familiar with Bluemner or the nuances of the art market,” said Natália da Silva, PhD, director of Stetson’s Hand Art Center. “It’s didactic, beautiful, and relevant. The inclusion of contemporary works, like Leah Sandler’s Open Outcry/Asleep (Vernal Moon), is indicative of Dr. Kudryavtseva's innovative approach to the Vera Bluemner Kouba Collection and the caliber she brings to the Hand.”

How to visit

The Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center is free and open to the public on the Stetson University campus at 139 E. Michigan Ave., DeLand, FL 32723. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and Monday by appointment. The center is closed on national and university holidays. Phone: 386-822-7270

The Economics of Oscar Bluemner’s Art is on view until Dec. 7. A free curator’s talk is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m.

