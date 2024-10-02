Pixalate’s Global Q2 2024 Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Benchmark Report for Connected TV (CTV): 70% of CTV Apps Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, & Apple TV Use SSAI for Open Programmatic Advertising

London, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Benchmark Report , analyzing the state of SSAI implementation across top Connected TV (CTV) platforms. SSAI is a programmatic advertising feature combining ads and content into a single stream to provide a broadcast TV-like experience without buffering.

Pixalate’s latest research found that invalid traffic (IVT) rates, including ad fraud, are 110% higher when SSAI is used in the CTV programmatic ad supply chain. SSAI prevails in CTV programmatic advertising as 70% of apps across the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores use SSAI in connection with the sale and delivery of ads.

Key Findings: Pixalate's SSAI Report CTV Platform Q2 2024

SSAI is used by 70% of CTV apps (with ads) on Roku, Apple TV, Samsung and Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV had the highest share of voice, as 85% of Apple TV apps with ads use SSAI

The report includes data on SSAI usage across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV, as well as top SSAI proxy servers and transparency rates by region.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSAI Benchmark Report (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”