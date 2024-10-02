DIRTT Receives Industry Excellence Recognition from Industrialized Construction Group Through New Medallion Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) (“DIRTT”), a global leader in industrialized construction, has been awarded the Industrialized Construction Maturity Assessment (ICMA) Platinum Medallion from Industrialized Construction Group (ICG). This new program from ICG is designed to recognize outstanding performance across key disciplines and drivers of industrialized construction success and the Platinum Medallion is the program’s highest achievement.



“Achieving the ICMA Platinum Medallion is a reflection of DIRTT’s dedication to excellence in our industry,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “Not only is it an honor to receive the highest designation, but it also provides us with a valuable roadmap for continuous improvement and innovation.”

Organizations awarded the ICMA Medallion must undergo a comprehensive data-driven, third-party assessment to evaluate the company’s performance across various aspects of industrialized construction. Medallions are awarded to top performers based on a percentile rating relative to the entire ICMA scoring database. A Platinum Medallion requires a company to score in the top one percent and reflects industry leadership, manufacturing excellence, strategic integration, design excellence and exemplary ESG standards.

