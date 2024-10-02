Ero Copper Announces Initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an initial National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate for the Furnas Copper-Gold Project ("Furnas" or the "Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province ("Carajás") in Pará State, Brazil.



The initial mineral resource estimate highlights significant potential for the Project. At a 1.00% copper equivalent ("CuEq") cut-off grade, the mineral resource estimate, effective June 30, 2024, totals:

Indicated Mineral Resource: 35.2 million tonnes grading 1.04% copper and 0.69 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold (1.36% CuEq 1 ), containing an estimated 364,700 tonnes of copper and 775,300 ounces of gold

35.2 million tonnes grading 1.04% copper and 0.69 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold (1.36% CuEq ), containing an estimated 364,700 tonnes of copper and 775,300 ounces of gold Inferred Mineral Resource: 61.3 million tonnes grading 1.06% copper and 0.63 gpt gold (1.36% CuEq1), containing an estimated 647,400 tonnes of copper and 1,235,600 ounces of gold

This estimate is supported by more than 90,000 meters of historic drilling on the Project, conducted by Vale S.A. and Anglo American plc, as well as a resampling and database validation program undertaken by the Company.

"We are extremely pleased with this initial mineral resource estimate for Furnas. It provides a solid foundation upon which we can focus, over the coming months, on unlocking further potential," said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Phase 1 drill program will target two key objectives: improving the definition of high-grade zones through infill drilling and extending known mineralization within these zones beyond the historically drilled depth of approximately 300 vertical meters from surface.

"Furnas presents a tremendous opportunity to define a major copper-gold mineral resource capable of supporting a large-scale underground mine. Our experience in underground mining in Brazil, coupled with the successful construction of our new Tucumã mine and processing plant in the Carajás, positions us well to advance this Project.

"Together with our partners at Vale Base Metals, we are committed to progressing Furnas in a manner that delivers sustainable benefits for all stakeholders and reinforces Brazil's position as a global leader in the responsible, low-carbon production of critical minerals."

1. CuEq grade calculated as Cu grade + (Au grade x 0.03215 x ($1,900 gold price x 61.50% gold metallurgical recovery / (0.01 x $9,259/tonne copper price x 85.00% copper metallurgical recovery)).

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND CUT-OFF GRADE SENSITIVITY

Cut-Off Grade Grade Contained Metal CuEq1 Tonnes Cu Au CuEq1 Cu Au CuEq (%) Category (Mt) (%) (gpt) (%) (kt) (koz) (kt) 0.60

Indicated 66.4 0.84 0.55 1.10 555.3 1,179.9 730.5 Inferred 114.8 0.85 0.51 1.10 978.9 1,877.3 1,257.6 0.80

Indicated 51.2 0.93 0.60 1.22 477.9 984.5 624.1 Inferred 88.0 0.96 0.55 1.22 840.7 1,558.1 1,072.0 1.00

Indicated 35.2 1.04 0.69 1.36 364.7 775.3 479.8 Inferred 61.3 1.06 0.63 1.36 647.4 1,235.6 830.8

Note: The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting Mineral Resources, which are effective as at June 30, 2024 and presented on a 100% ownership basis. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. See "Notes on Mineral Resources" below for additional technical and scientific information.

1. CuEq grade calculated as Cu grade + (Au grade x 0.03215 x ($1,900 gold price x 61.50% gold metallurgical recovery / (0.01 x $9,259/tonne copper price x 85.00% copper metallurgical recovery)).

In September 2024, the Company received drilling permits from the Pará State environmental agency, allowing for the commencement of the Phase 1 drill program in October 2024. This minimum 28,000-meter program will focus on two identified high-grade zones – the NW and SE Zones – within the broader deposit. The program is designed to support a preliminary economic assessment on the Project. The drill plan comprises:

Infill drilling to upgrade inferred mineral resources and increase continuity of the high- grade zones

Extensional drilling to depth, where limited prior drilling suggests increasing grade and thickness

FURNAS COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DETAILS AND EARN-IN AGREEMENT

Furnas is an iron oxide copper-gold deposit located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Vale Base Metal's ("VBM") Salobo operations and approximately 190 kilometers northeast of Ero's Tucumã Operations. Covering an area of approximately 2,400 hectares, the Project sits within fifteen kilometers of extensive regional infrastructure, including paved roads, an industrial-scale cement plant, a power substation and Vale S.A.'s railroad loadout facility.

In July 2024, the Company signed a definitive earn-in agreement ("Agreement") with Salobo Metais S.A, a subsidiary of VBM, to earn a 60% interest in the Project upon completion of several exploration, engineering and development milestones over a five-year period. In exchange for its 60% interest, Ero will solely fund a phased work program during the earn-in period and grant VBM up to an 11.0% "free carry" on future Project construction capital expenditures. For additional details on the key terms and execution of the Agreement, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 30, 2023 and July 22, 2024.

NOTES ON MINERAL RESOURCES

CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting mineral resources, which are effective as at June 30, 2024 and presented on a 100% ownership basis. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral resource estimates are prepared by or under the supervision of and verified by Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), FAusIMM (No. 329148). Mr. Monteiro is Resource Manager of the Company and is a “qualified person” within the meanings of NI 43-101.

Mineral resources have been estimated using a copper price of US$9,259/tonne, a gold price of US$1,900/oz, a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 5.10, and copper and gold metallurgical recovery rates of 85.00% and 61.50%, respectively. The estimation was constrained using Datamine's Mineable Shape Optimizer ("MSO") at a 0.55% break-even copper cut-off grade. Mineral resources were estimated using ordinary kriging within a 25-meter by 25-meter by 4- meter block size (X, Y, Z), with a minimum sub-block size of 6.25 meters by 6.25 meters by

2.0 meters.

QUALIFIED PERSONS AND THE NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), FAusIMM (No. 329148) has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this press release. Mr. Monteiro is Resource Manager of the Company and is a “qualified person” within the meanings of NI 43-101.

The Company will file the associated NI 43-101 compliant report on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and publish this report on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), within 45 days of this press release.

QUALITY ASSURANCE & QUALITY CONTROL

Four diamond exploration drilling campaigns were previously carried out on Furnas, with control sample protocols applied to each campaign. Historical QA/QC data was evaluated, including duplicates, blanks and standard samples from the most recent drilling campaign.

In all drilling campaigns, a quarter of the recovered core sample was collected. In the first three exploration campaigns, one-meter sampling intervals were predominately used. In the fourth exploration campaign one-meter sampling intervals were predominately used in the mineralized zone and two-meter sampling intervals were used in the transition zone and in waste rock.

Physical preparation of the quarter-core samples was performed in the following laboratories: Vale/Carajás, Intertek-Parauapebas-PA, Intertek-Nova Lima-MG, SGS GEOSOL, or Lakefield-Geosol. Chemical analysis was performed by ACME, Lakefield-Geosol in Belo Horizonte/MG, and SGS Geosol Laboratories in Vespasiano/MG. The selection of analytical methods and the number of elements analyzed varied across exploration campaigns.

To verify the accuracy of older sampling campaigns, a post-mortem QA/QC program was performed on copper and gold for select assay intervals. The post-mortem program undertaken by the Company demonstrates good performance, particularly for copper and gold, allowing for the inclusion of historical exploration campaign data for the purposes of this press release.

The Company reprocessed all historical QA/QC data from the Project, according to the Company's internal guidelines, and achieved exceptional results aligned with industry standards. Error rates for pulp and coarse duplicates remained significantly below the conventional limit of 10%, demonstrating the effectiveness of historical data preparation and analytical procedures. Global biases across all drilling phases and laboratories stayed well within acceptable parameters, confirming the analytical accuracy of the primary laboratories associated with the historical database. Additionally, the absence of significant contamination in all laboratories further validates the reliability and integrity of the reprocessed data.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Operation (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an open pit copper mine located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Operation, can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company’s shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ERO”.

