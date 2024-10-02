Feast without the Fuss this Season with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are approaching, and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is here for all your holiday feast needs without the fuss.

From now through January 6th, 2025, the world’s largest barbecue brand is once again offering their guests multiple holiday feasting options including The Complete Feast, the Dinner Feast, the fan-favorite Ready to Eat Holiday Big Yellow Box, as well as multiple al a carte options. Each of these mouthwatering seasonal feasts will be available for holiday hungry guests to conveniently order in their local Dickey’s franchise store, online at the Dickey’s website, or on the Dickey’s App. Dickey’s also offers a sweet variety of dessert options with a seasonal pumpkin pie or pecan pie.

The holiday feast options include:

The Complete Feast (Serves 10 – 12) Choose from Smoked Turkey, Prime Rib, Cajun Turkey, or Spiral Cut Ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen buttery rolls.

Dinner Feast (Serves 8 – 10) includes: A choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun turkey, or Prime Rib, Cornbread Dressing, Gravy, and 12 Buttery Rolls

Holiday Big Yellow Box (Serves 10 -12) includes: 4 pounds of Sliced Turkey, Large Baked Potato Casserole, Large Green Beans, Large Cornbread Dressing, 12 Buttery rolls, Pickles, Sliced Onions, Dickey’s Original Barbecue Sauce, and Turkey Gravy

“We are thrilled to once again offer our guests the options to let us do the cooking this holiday season,” says Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickeys Capital Group. “We love the holidays and look forward to once again preparing your slow-smoked meats, sides, or desserts to share with your family and friends.”

Dickey’s additionally has a wonderful, holiday À La Carte Menu where guests can order any of Dickey’s slow-smoked holiday meats of savory sides individually.

“At Dickey’s we want to help you enjoy the holiday festivities with no stress,” said, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “So let us do the cooking, while you sit back, relax and savor the season!”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment