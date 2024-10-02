THE NOORDA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS: MARIACHI DIVAS DE CINDY SHEA, CHARLY LOWRY, AND NOBUNTU

Orem, Utah, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its fall 2024-25 season, The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts welcomes female performers from around the globe. Spanning a variety of genres and cultural backgrounds, these artists will captivate audiences with their unique voices and talents.

An Evening With Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea – October 12, 2024

First up on October 12, is the two-time Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. Known for their vibrant performances, the Mariachi Divas blend traditional mariachi with modern influences. Led by trumpeter Cindy Shea, this world-renowned ensemble promises an unforgettable evening filled with rhythm, emotion, and energy.

Charly Lowry – November 1, 2024

On November 1, Indigenous singer-songwriter Charly Lowry will take the stage with her soulful voice, weaving together elements of folk, blues, and Native American traditions. A member of the Lumbee/Tuscarora tribe, Lowry’s powerful and compelling lyrics make her a unique and vital performer in today’s contemporary music landscape.

Nobuntu – November 9, 2024

Rounding out the series on November 9, is the all-female a cappella group from Zimbabwe, Nobuntu. Known for their rich African traditions and harmonies, Nobuntu celebrates the beauty and strength of women through song and dance. A wonderful collection of Afro-jazz, gospel, and folk music, their performance delivers a universal message of hope and unity.

“This fantastic lineup is a celebration of cultures, highlighting these talented women in the arts,” says Katherine Henry Jordan, executive director of The Noorda Center. “We are thrilled to bring these extraordinary artists from around the world to our stage and provide our audiences with an evening of wonder they will not want to miss.”

All three of these performances are supported in part by Creative West and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ticket-Purchasing Options

Season and single tickets for The Noorda’s 2024-25 performances can be purchased online at uvu.edu/thenoorda, by phone at 801-863-7529, or in person at The Blair Family Box Office located at 800 West University Parkway, Orem, UT, 84058.

