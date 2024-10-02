Sandfire Resources America Inc. Announces Incentive Plan Grants

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announces the grant of a total of 1,774,306 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain officers of the Company in accordance with the Company’s long-term incentive plan. Once vested each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive either one common share of the Company, the cash equivalent of one common share or a combination of cash and common shares, as determined by the Company, net of applicable withholdings. The RSUs will vest in three equal tranches, on July 1, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The Company has also granted an aggregate 1,774,306 performance share units ("PSUs") to certain officers of the Company. The PSUs granted to officers will vest upon the achievement of certain key performance indicators as determined by the Board, vesting not before two years after the grant date. Once vested, each PSU entitles the holder thereof to receive either one common share of the Company, the cash equivalent of one common share or a combination of cash and common shares, as determined by the Company, net of applicable withholdings. The PSUs will vest in two equal tranches, on July 1, 2026 and 2027.

Following the above-noted grants, there are 3,548,612 shares issuable on settlement of all outstanding RSUs and PSUs. For further information regarding the Plan, readers are encouraged to review the management information circular prepared for the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on November 16, 2023, which includes a copy of the Plan, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and by visiting the Company's website.

The grant of the RSUs and PSUs is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

