O2Gold Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (NEX: OTGO.H) (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) announces today that Roger Lemaitre has resigned as a director of the Company. The board and management thank Mr. Lemaitre for his services and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.



