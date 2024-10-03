WEBTOON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. - WBTN

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 4, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“Webtoon” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: WBTN), if they purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement issued in connection with its June 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Webtoon investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-wbtn/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Webtoon and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the “Offering Documents”), violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2024, the Company announced its financial results for 2Q 2024, disclosing total revenue growth of only 0.1% and that advertising revenue had declined 3.6%, that IP adaptations revenue had declined 3.7%, and that its quarterly net loss was $76.6 million. Further, the Company also disclosed a quarterly net loss of $76.6 million, and that its revenue and revenue growth had been “offset by the Company’s significant exposure to weaker foreign currencies.”

On this news, shares of Webtoon fell by more than 38%, and by the commencement of the lawsuit, the Company’s stock has traded as low as $12.45 per share, a more than 40% decline from the $21.00 per share IPO price.

The case is Brookman v. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-07553.

About ClaimsFiler

