Ten Legends of Football Hosting Ten Unique Trips

Legends of football join forces with Eric Cantona’s Looking FC to offer unique football-themed city breaks with guaranteed match seats and unique player challenges including:





Create street art with Cantona in Naples

Sing with Zanetti in Milan

Celebrate New Years with Caniggia in Glasgow

Cook-off with Petit in London

Challenge Cissé to a five-a-side in Athens

Compete in a padel tournament with Materazzi in Milan

Challenge Pastore to a football skills drill in Paris

Ten of the world’s most famous football legends, including Eric Cantona, Javier Zanetti and Marco Materazzi, are inviting fans to join them on unique football breaks.

The four-day adventures to football’s most iconic cities, including Naples (Napoli), Manchester, Madrid, Barcelona, and Milan, which go on sale today, are the latest incarnation of Cantona’s Looking FC travel brand, which has been growing in ambition and popularity since 2022.

What began as a ‘sidequest’ and passion project for Eric Cantona is quickly growing to be one of the most fascinating stories in the sports travel space.

Eric Cantona, also known as The King, said: “Our goal is to create the most passionate football trips on Earth. To allow football fans to discover the world and its cities through its local football culture. Through the eyes of the players that often write its history but rarely tell it. We want our community to feel the love, the agony, the ecstasy, the passion of being a football fan”.

Former Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti is hosting a trip to Italy in November which will include a quintessential Italian evening with the man himself. During the visit to Italy, fans will also head to the legendary San Siro Stadium in Milan to see Zanetti’s old club take on fierce southern rivals Napoli.

Eric Cantona, who first launched Looking FC trips in 2022, will host two trips this year: one in Napoli for the Derby del Sole, and another one in Manchester for the Derby with rivals Manchester City. In Napoli, expect an evening of Maradona-themed street art and graffiti followed by a pizzaiolo experience hosted by none other than Eric’s nephew, Hugo. In Manchester, expect an evening of fan chants and pub games, including pool and darts. Cantona’s guests will later head to Old Trafford to witness the fierce rivalry at a derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Fans who book a trip to London with 1998 World Cup winner and Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit in December will take part in a cooking masterclass with the French midfielder. Then they will cheer on Arsenal against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Other experiences include beach football with Portugal’s Nuno Gomes in Lisbon, a padel tournament with Italian 2006 World Cup winner Marco Materazzi in Milan, ringing in the New Year in Glasgow in style with rockstar legend Caniggia, and a 5-a-side with ex-Liverpool star Djibril Cissé in Athens, overlooking the Parthenon.

Emmanuel Petit said: “The Gunners are forever in my heart. I cannot wait to return to London in December for such a unique experience with fans. I’ll take the opportunity to give some cooking tips and see what you are made of. Unless you are French you may not cook well...but don't worry, I can fix it!"



Javier Pastore said: "Paris is like my home and I can’t wait to be there again with fans. I challenge anyone to join our 5-a-side match. But please remember that I play to win! The next day, it’s the clash between PSG and Atlético de Madrid at the Parc des Princes. Keep an eye out because... Ici c'est Paris!"

Cantona is working with travel company DHARMA on the Looking FC trips. DHARMA plans trips hosted by the world’s most inspiring people and brands. In addition to Cantona, it has collaborated with the likes of Netflix, Paramount, Equinox, Third Space, and many more.

Charaf El Mansouri, co-founder of DHARMA, said: “These trips are pilgrimages - and that’s the future of football travel, and sports travel, more generally. It’s about connecting with others who understand that football is life. It’s about, for a moment in time, belonging to an adopted family and experiencing an authentic football culture. Eric hosted an adventure to Marseilles in April with 60 guests from 18 countries - and 3 Cantona tattoos. However, for that weekend, there was only ONE unifying sentiment: Allez l’OM.”

The Looking FC trips start from around £740 GBP [$990 USD] for Meet the Legend Packages for those who only want to participate in the Legend-hosted experiences.

Javier Pastore | Nov 4th - Nov 7th | Paris | PSG vs. Atletico Madrid | 5-a-side futsal & BBQ | Packages starting from $999 Javier Zanetti | Nov 9th - Nov 12th | Milan | Inter Milan vs Napoli | Una Serata Italiana (A quintessential Italian Evening) | Packages starting from $999 Eric Cantona (Napoli) | Nov 22 - Nov 25 | Napoli | Napoli vs Roma | Pizza and Street Art workshop | Packages starting from $1399 Emmanuel Petit | Dec 1st - Dec 4th | London | Arsenal vs. Man United | Cooking Class | Packages starting from $999 Djibril Cissé | Jan 16th - Jan 19th | Athens | Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens | Futsal overlooking Parthenon | Packages starting from $1199 Marco Materazzi | Jan 31st - Feb 3rd | Milan | AC Milan vs Inter Milan | Padel tournament | Packages starting from $1399 Juan Pablo Sorin | Mar 14th - Mar 17th | Paris | PSG vs Marseille | Arg-French Day: Empanadas & Wine | Packages starting from $1399 David Villa | Mar 15th - Mar 17th | Madrid | Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona | None | Packages starting from $1099 Eric Cantona (Manchester) | Apr 3rd - Apr 6th | Manchester | Man United vs Man City | Pub Games | Packages starting from $1599 Nuno Gomes | May 9th - May 12th | Lisbon | Benfica vs Sporting | Beach football tournament | Packages starting from $1199 Javier Saviola | May 9th - May 12th | Barcelona | Barcelona vs Real Madrid | Petanque tournament | Packages starting from $1299





About Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona is a French actor, director, producer, and former professional footballer. During his career he has played for Auxerre, Martigues, Marseille, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nîmes, and Leeds United before ending his career at Manchester United, where he won four Premier League titles in five years and two League and FA Cup Doubles. Cantona is affectionately nicknamed by Manchester United fans as "King Eric" and was voted as the team's greatest ever player by Inside United magazine. Following his retirement from football in 1997, he took up a career in cinema. In 2009 film he starred as himself in ‘Looking for Eric’ directed by Ken Loach.

