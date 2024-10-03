InterDigital to Outline Immersive Technologies Enhancing Sports Experiences at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, has announced that Bill Redmann, Director of Standards for Immersive Media Technologies, will participate in an industry panel session at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, taking place from October 8 – 10, 2024.



Bill will be a featured speaker on a panel at the MWC Las Vegas Sports and Entertainment Summit. The panel, called “The X Factor: Creating A World Class Fan Experience,” explores how technology is enabling the delivery of a better, more immersive viewer experience, whether at home or in the stadium. Bill will introduce InterDigital’s contributions to immersive video technologies and standards development that empower greater depth and immersion for live sports and fan experiences. The panel will take place on Thursday, October 10 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT on the Connected Industries Stage B and will feature InterDigital alongside panelists and presentations from MeetKai and Protiviti. Additional information about the conference session is available here .

You can learn more and register to attend Mobile World Congress here .

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services.

