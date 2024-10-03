Self-Adhesive Labels Industry Assessment to 2030: Global Market Forecast to Reach $74.5 Billion, with F&B Applications Accounting for $30.1 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Adhesive Labels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Self-Adhesive Labels was estimated at US$51.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$74.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Key Drivers of Growth in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market



The growth in the self-adhesive labels market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for product differentiation, technological advancements in label printing and materials, and the increasing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance. The development of smart labels with RFID and NFC capabilities is enhancing the functionality and value of self-adhesive labels in various applications, driving their adoption in sectors such as retail, logistics, and pharmaceuticals.

The growing trend of digital printing and customization is supporting the demand for self-adhesive labels that offer flexibility, high-quality printing, and quick turnaround times. The focus on sustainable packaging solutions and the need for recyclable and eco-friendly label materials are creating new opportunities for innovation and market growth. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and retail sectors and the emphasis on branding and product safety are further supporting the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.



Market Segments Leading the Adoption of Self-Adhesive Labels



The self-adhesive labels market is segmented by type, printing technology, application, end-use industry, and region. Types of self-adhesive labels include removable, permanent, repositionable, and specialty labels, with permanent labels being the most widely adopted due to their strong adhesion and versatility. Printing technologies include flexography, digital printing, offset printing, and screen printing, with digital printing gaining popularity for short-run and custom label production.

Applications of self-adhesive labels span from product labeling and branding to security and tamper-evident solutions. Key end-use industries include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, logistics, and retail, where labeling plays a critical role in product identification, compliance, and consumer communication. Geographically, North America and Europe are leading markets for self-adhesive labels due to high demand from the retail and pharmaceutical sectors, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region driven by rapid industrialization and increasing consumer awareness.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Food & Beverage Application segment, which is expected to reach US$30.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Pharmaceutical Application segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $13.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9% CAGR to reach $16.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

