Wind Power Market Assessment 2015-2035: Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Average Turbine Size, and Key Country Analysis Featuring Vestas, GE, Siemens Gamesa & More

This report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecasts of wind power capacity and generation, geo-political scenario, market size, and market drivers and challenges for twelve key wind power market countries - the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and South Africa.

The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis.



The report includes:

Wind power market study at the global level, and at a key country level covering twelve key countries in depth.

Key growth drivers and challenges at a country level.

Historic (2015-2023) and forecast (2023-2035) data for cumulative installed wind power capacity and generation globally, and for each of the key countries.

Market size globally and in each of the key countries.

Import and export values in each of the key countries.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Vestas

GE

Siemens Gamesa

Envision

MHI Vestas

Shanghai Electric

Xinjiang Goldwind

WEG

Enercon

Nordex

Senvion

Suzlon

Inox Wind

China Ming Yang

