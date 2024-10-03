Rolls-Royce Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs Report, 2024

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Rolls-Royce) manufactures advanced power and propulsion solutions for the civil aerospace, defence, and transportation industries.

This report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.



The report provides information and insights into Rolls-Royce's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executive

