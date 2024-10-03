UK NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market Outlook 2024-2029 with Sales Data Through 2019-2023

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite recording low value growth in 2024, demand for NRT smoking cessation aids in the UK is marginally declining, as consumers move away from smoking as a lifestyle choice, thereby reducing the target audience. According to the Voice of the Consumer: Nicotine Survey (fielded January to February 2024), the number of consumers in the UK stating they smoke either cigarettes or hand rolled options dropped from 12% in 2020 to 10% in 2024.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

NRT smoking cessation aids maintain value growth despite waning demand

Smoking slowly losing popularity as consumers prioritise health and budgets

Vaping remains popular among younger consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Potential for proposed single use vape ban to be upheld over forecast period

Smoking ban for those born after 2009 is in effect in the UK

Competition from cessation pills following regulation change

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2019-2024

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

CONSUMER HEALTH IN THE UNITED KINGDOM



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer health in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2020-2024

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2021-2024

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2023-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2nj1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.