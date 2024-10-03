Cri-Du-Chat Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis, 2023-2034: Industry to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2034 Dominated by Centogene, Eurofins Scientific, and Roche - Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cri-Du-Chat Syndrome Treatment Market by Treatment, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Cri-Du-Chat syndrome treatment market accounted for USD 1.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.03% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors like the increased prevalence of Cri-Du-Chat syndrome, growing recognition of the value of therapeutic interventions, a shift toward home-based care, and smart alliances and collaborations.







Parents and medical professionals are increasingly recognizing the significance of early intervention for Cri-du-chat syndrome. A child's growth and quality of life can both be enhanced by early intervention. The demand for speech, occupational, and physical therapy services is rising. For instance, Belden Village's NovaCare Rehabilitation for a Fitness Program begins offering post-therapy in March 2023 to assist patients in maintaining an active lifestyle. This includes personal training, exercise courses, and access to our fitness center in addition to senior fitness offerings (Silver Sneakers, Silver Fit, and Renew Active).



By treatment, the physiotherapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Cri-Du-Chat syndrome treatment market in 2023 owing to the rising need for therapeutic approaches that strengthen motor abilities and raise patients' quality of life. For instance, in 2023, international schools can access professional development offered by Linden Global Learning Support UG both online and onsite. This innovative, captivating, and timely approach was created with the latest research and suggested practices in child psychology and education in mind. Additionally, the speech therapy segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising recognition of its importance in improving communication skills and overall developmental outcomes for patients with Cri-Du-Chat syndrome.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Cri-Du-Chat syndrome treatment market in 2023 owing to the availability of comprehensive medical care and advanced treatment facilities. For instance, Centogene has been aggressively growing its relationships and genetic testing capacities. It announced several strategic alliances in 2023 to improve its medicinal and diagnostic offerings for uncommon illnesses like Cri-Du-Chat syndrome. Additionally, the specialty clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specialized and personalized care for patients with Cri-Du-Chat syndrome.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness, and significant investment in rare disease research. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness of rare diseases, and expanding access to advanced medical treatments. For instance, in 2023, Eurofins opened a brand-new, cutting-edge campus in Hyderabad to increase its footprint in the pharmaceutical industry in India.



This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



