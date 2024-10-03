Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029 Featuring Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co, RTX Corp, Sig Sauer, Heckler & Koch, FN Herstal, Colt's Manufacturing Co

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Arms and Light Weapons Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market was valued at USD 13.75 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 20.01 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.59%.

The global small arms and light weapons market is a dynamic and intricate ecosystem influenced by various factors spanning military modernization, law enforcement needs, civilian preferences, and international regulations. Within military contexts, the market is shaped by the ongoing modernization efforts of armed forces worldwide. Military procurement programs drive innovation, leading to the development of advanced firearms equipped with modular features, cutting-edge materials, and integrated technologies, ultimately enhancing operational capabilities.







Law enforcement agencies contribute significantly to the demand for SALW, seeking firearms tailored to urban policing and homeland security requirements. This segment drives the market toward compact, reliable firearms and the adoption of less-lethal options. Concurrently, the civilian market plays a pivotal role, catering to individuals seeking firearms for personal defense, sport shooting, and recreation. The diversity of available products, including handguns, rifles, and shotguns, reflects the varied legal and consumer landscapes across different regions.



International trade and export regulations govern the global SALW market, with initiatives like the Arms Trade Treaty aimed at controlling illicit arms trade and preventing weapons from falling into unauthorized hands. The industry is responsive to the evolving regulatory environment, ensuring adherence to export controls, end-user certificates, and international norms.



Technological advancements are integral to the SALW market, introducing smart weaponry with electronic sights, biometric locks, and networked capabilities. These innovations aim to enhance accuracy, reduce the risk of unauthorized use, and improve overall weapon effectiveness. Challenges persist, particularly in addressing illicit trafficking and proliferation, which necessitate international cooperation, intelligence-sharing, and stringent border controls.



The market is not immune to geopolitical tensions and conflicts, with such events often driving increased demand for firearms, ammunition, and related equipment. Escalation of regional conflicts directly influences defense budgets, military strategies, and overall security considerations, impacting the dynamics of the SALW market.



Evolving trends in design and materials are evident, with an emphasis on lightweight materials, modular configurations, and ergonomic designs. Manufacturers continually strive to meet user requirements, integrating advancements in ammunition technology, such as developments in propellants and bullet designs, to enhance the overall performance of small arms and light weapons.



Key Market Drivers

Military Modernization Programs

Law Enforcement and Counter-Terrorism Needs

Global Conflicts and Regional Tensions

Civilian Market and Personal Defense

Technological Advancements

Global War on Terrorism

Key Market Challenges

Illicit Arms Trade and Proliferation

Humanitarian Impact and Armed Violence

Lack of Standardized International Regulations

Risk of Diversion to Non-State Actors

Impact on Development and Post-Conflict Recovery

Challenges in Tracing and Marking Firearms

Key Market Trends

Smart Weaponry Integration

Advancements in Modular Designs

Enhanced Materials and Lightweight Construction

Rise of Non-Lethal Technologies

Biometric and User Recognition Systems

Increased Emphasis on Sustainability

Digitalization and Connectivity

Regional Insights



North America stands out as the dominant region in the global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market, characterized by a robust and diverse demand across various end-user sectors. In the United States, civilian firearm ownership is a significant aspect of the market, driven by a strong tradition of gun ownership and a culture that values individual rights. The U.S. also houses a substantial law enforcement sector with diverse firearm needs. Additionally, the country's military and defense sector contribute significantly to the market's dynamism, with a focus on cutting-edge technologies and innovations in SALW. Canada, another key player in the region, exhibits a more regulated civilian firearm ownership landscape but shares the emphasis on high-quality SALW for law enforcement and defense purposes.



Europe represents a region where strict firearm regulations coexist with diverse demands from law enforcement, military, and civilian sectors. Countries like Germany and France have well-defined regulatory frameworks for civilian firearm ownership, emphasizing safety and preventing misuse. European nations often prioritize SALW with advanced features, such as ergonomic designs and smart technologies, for their military and law enforcement needs. The defense industry in Europe plays a crucial role in shaping the SALW market, with a focus on modular designs and sustainability. The European market is also influenced by efforts to standardize international regulations, aligning with regional initiatives and global arms control efforts.



The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing dynamic growth in the SALW market, driven by a mix of military modernization, law enforcement needs, and evolving civilian demands. Countries like China, India, and Australia have significant military and law enforcement sectors with diverse requirements for SALW. The civilian market is expanding in certain regions, responding to a growing interest in sport shooting and personal defense. The Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing the integration of smart technologies into SALW and advancements in materials for lightweight construction. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and security challenges in the region contribute to increased demand for advanced SALW.



The Middle East and Africa exhibit unique dynamics in the SALW market, influenced by regional conflicts, security concerns, and diverse regulatory landscapes. Countries in the Middle East, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, invest heavily in advanced SALW for military and defense purposes. The region's complex geopolitical situation has led to a substantial demand for SALW, including the latest technologies and non-lethal options for crowd control. In Africa, SALW play a crucial role in addressing security challenges, with military and law enforcement agencies requiring diverse firearms. Illicit arms trade remains a challenge in certain areas, impacting efforts to establish stable regulatory frameworks.



Key market players profiled in the report include:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc.

RTX Corporation

Sig Sauer, Inc.

Heckler & Koch GmbH

FN Herstal SA

Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC

Report Scope



In this report, the Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Type:

Small Arms

Light Weapons

End-user Sector:

Law Enforcement

Military & Defense

Civil & Commercial

Caliber:

14.5 mm

9 mm

12.7 mm

5.56 mm

14.5 mm

7.62 mm

Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe & CIS Germany Spain France Russia Italy United Kingdom Belgium

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Thailand Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa Turkey Iran Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

