Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Analysis Amid the U.S.-China Tech War: Product Classification, Developments, Country Rankings

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Amid the U.S.-China Tech War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor industry and its product classification, examines country rankings based on semiconductor product categories and the semiconductor industry chain, and explores the impact of the U.S.-China rivalry on the global semiconductor industry chain.

After the onset of the U.S.-China trade war, the United States, aiming to enhance its influence in the technology sector, began implementing a series of suppression strategies, attempting to delay the development of China's semiconductor technology through regulations. International semiconductor-related restrictions have indeed had a certain impact on the global semiconductor industry and its stakeholders. However, they have not yet resulted in decisive outcomes for the competition between the U.S. and Chinese semiconductor industries or the operation of the global semiconductor supply chain.

As the U.S.-China rivalry persists, the development of the semiconductor industry remains uncertain, continuing to influence the landscape of the global semiconductor supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Semiconductor Product Classification

1.1 Integrated Circuits as the Major Segment

1.2 Major Software and Hardware System Developers Creating Proprietary Chips

2. Development of the Global Semiconductor Industry Chain

2.1 The Semiconductor Industry Chain Includes Eight Sub-industries

2.2 Semiconductor Industry Chain with IDM as the Largest Segment

3. Country Rankings Based On Semiconductor Product Categories

3.1 South Korea Chipmakers Dominates Memory Products

3.2 Micro-component Products Mainly Microprocessors

3.3 O-S-D Products

3.4 Analog IC and Power Management I

3.5 GPU and FPGA/PLD Products

3.6 Communication ICs Divided into Wired and Wireless Networking ICs

3.7 Display Driver IC (DDI) and Touch and Display Driver Integration IC (TDDI)

3.8 IC Application Processors, Baseband ICs, and RF ICs

4. Country Rankings Based on the Semiconductor Industry Chain

4.1 United States Ranked First in Semiconductor Industry Chain Value in 2023

4.2 Value of the U.S. IC Design Industry Surpassed IDM in 2023

4.3 U.S. Dominates Several Semiconductor Sub-industries Globally in 2023

5. The U.S. Continues to Strengthen Semiconductor Restrictions on China

5.1 The U.S.-China Competition Shifts from Trade War to Tech War

5.2 Under U.S.-China Confrontation, China's Semiconductor Market Share Declines

5.3 China Focuses on Developing Mature Processes

List of Figures

Semiconductor Product Classification Diagram

Global Semiconductor Product Proportion

Semiconductor Industry Chain Diagram

Global Semiconductor Industry Shipment Value Distribution

Major Manufacturers of 21 Global Semiconductor Products

Major Countries for 21 Global Semiconductor Products

Country Rankings of Semiconductor Industry Chain Value

Country Distribution of Semiconductor Industry Chain Value

Country Rankings in the Semiconductor Industry Chain

Diagram of U.S. Semiconductor Restrictions on China

Global Market Share of China and U.S. Semiconductor Markets

Companies Featured

Advantest

Agilent

Amkor

ams OSRAM

Analog Devices

Apple

Applied Materials

ASE Group

ASML

ASR Microelectronics

Broadcom

Cadence

FocalTech Systems

Formosa Sumco Technology

GigaDevice

GlobalFoundries

GlobalWafers

Goertek

Hygon Information

ILITEK

Infineon

Intel

JCET Group

Kioxia

KLA

Lam Research

Lattice

LX Semicon

Macronix

Marvell

MediaTek

Micron

Nanya Technology

Novatek Microelectronics

Nvidia

NXP

Onsemi

PSMC

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Realtek

Robert Bosch

Samsung

Shin-Etsu

Siemens EDA

SK Hynix

Skyworks Solutions

SMIC

Sony

STMicro

Sumitomo Chemical

Synopsys

TDK

TEL

Texas Instrument

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

TSMC

UMC

Unisoc

VeriSilicon

VIS

WD

Will Semiconductor

Winbond Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0blu7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.