Blood Collection Market to hit USD 19.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Blood Collection Market size was valued at approximately USD 10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032. Blood collection is crucial in healthcare for diagnosis, treatment, and research, involving venipuncture, fingerstick, or arterial draws.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, respiratory issues, and cancer. Technological advancements, an increase in surgical procedures, and a growing geriatric population further fuel industry gains. Automated blood collection systems reduce human error and enhance patient comfort. These systems, including automated venipuncture devices, use robotics and advanced imaging for precise and consistent blood draws.

The overall blood collection market is classified based on the vehicle, product type, capillary, method, application, end-use and region.

The market is segmented by product type into venous and capillary. The venous segment includes needles and syringes, blood collection tubes, blood bags, and other products. The capillary segment includes lancets, micro-container tubes, micro-hematocrit tubes, warming devices, and other products. The venous segment is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2032.

Venous blood collection yields larger volumes, essential for comprehensive tests and multiple analyses. Venous samples support a wide range of diagnostic tests, including biochemistry, hematology, serology, and molecular diagnostics. They can be fractionated into plasma or serum for specialized tests. Venous samples are more consistent and reliable, crucial for accurate diagnostics and long-term studies. Venous samples face fewer issues like hemolysis and contamination compared to capillary samples.

The blood collection market is also segmented by method into manual and automated blood collection. The manual segment accounted for USD 7.1 billion in 2023. Manual techniques like venipuncture and fingerstick are easily performed with basic training, allowing quick responses to diverse patient needs. Manual tools, such as syringes, needles, and lancets, are portable and ideal for remote areas, home visits, or emergencies. Manual methods are cost-effective, requiring minimal equipment, making them viable for resource-limited settings.

The U.S. blood collection market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2032. The U.S. leads in healthcare technology and innovation, benefiting from advancements in blood collection technologies like automated venipuncture systems and microfluidic devices. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, respiratory issues, and cancer. In 2020, the CDC reported 1,603,844 new cancer cases and 602,347 fatalities in the U.S.

Major players in blood collection market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Greiner AG, McKESSON CORPORATION, Medtronic plc, Nipro Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Siemens Healthineers AG and Terumo Corporation among others.

