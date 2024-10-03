NASSAU, the Bahamas, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 3, 2024.

OKX Adds ETH/BTC to Dual Investment Product, Lists MOODENG, NEIRO, PYUSD and EIGEN

OKX today announced the addition of ETH/BTC to its Dual Investment product, as well as the listing of MOODENG, NEIRO, PYUSD and EIGEN.

Key details of OKX's new additions are as follows:

The ETH/BTC Dual Investment product is now available for subscription, offering a range of terms

￮ Key benefits of the new ETH/BTC Dual Investment product include:

• Direct crypto-to-crypto investment without the need for stablecoin conversion

• No transaction fees

• The ability to receive an APR during the holding period

￮ Dual Investment is an advanced product that gives eligible users the opportunity to maximize their profits by choosing a major crypto pair to trade. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, customers are selling an options contract and receiving a premium. The returns can be in either of the cryptocurrencies, depending on the type of options and the target price

￮ Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a meme coin inspired by Thailand’s pygmy hippo star

￮ NEIRO is a meme coin inspired by a real-life Shiba Inu. Atsuko Sato adopted the dog Neiro after Kabosu—the famous Shiba Inu that inspired Dogecoin—passed away in May 2024

￮ PayPal USD, also known as PYUSD, represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital currencies, being a stablecoin that maintains a 1:1 value ratio with the US dollar.

￮ EigenLayer is a protocol on the Ethereum network that introduces the concept of "restaking." This allows Ethereum stakers to use their assets, such as ETH or Liquid Staking Tokens (LST), to secure multiple applications and earn additional rewards

