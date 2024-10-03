Widebody Aircraft MRO Business Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of MRO Facilities in Strategic Locations Propels Market Dynamics

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Widebody Aircraft MRO - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Widebody Aircraft MRO is estimated at US$24.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the widebody aircraft MRO market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing global demand for air travel, especially on long-haul routes, is leading to a rise in the number of widebody aircraft in service, which in turn drives the demand for MRO services. Secondly, the aging of existing widebody fleets necessitates more frequent and comprehensive maintenance to ensure continued safety and efficiency. Thirdly, regulatory requirements mandating rigorous and regular maintenance checks for these large aircraft are reinforcing the need for specialized MRO services.



Additionally, technological advancements in maintenance processes and tools are making MRO services more efficient and cost-effective, encouraging airlines to invest in timely and thorough maintenance. As airlines seek to maximize the operational lifespan and reliability of their widebody fleets, the widebody aircraft MRO market is poised for robust growth, supported by continuous innovation and the expanding complexity of modern aircraft systems.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Airframe MRO segment, which is expected to reach US$10.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Engine MRO segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $6.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AeroTEC, Inc., Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance, Airbus SE, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Widebody Aircraft MRO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Long-haul Travel Demand Spurs MRO Needs

Technological Advancements in Maintenance Tools Drives Market Growth

Rising Aging Fleet Necessitates Comprehensive MRO Services

Development of Predictive Maintenance Technologies Expands Market Opportunities

Enhanced Real-time Monitoring Systems Strengthen Business Case

Growing Focus on Fuel Efficiency Generates Demand for Upgrades

Supportive Regulatory Requirements Propel Market Dynamics

Increasing Use of Digital Twins and AR in Maintenance Drives Adoption

Innovations in Engine Overhaul Techniques Strengthen MRO Efficiency

Rising Investment in MRO Capabilities by Airlines Spurs Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Avionics Maintenance Generate Demand

Growing Adoption of Automated Maintenance Systems Drives Market Growth

Expansion of MRO Facilities in Strategic Locations Propels Market Dynamics

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

AeroTEC, Inc.

Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance

Airbus SE

Ascent Aviation Services Corporation

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Delta TechOps)

General Electric Company (Aerospace)

Honeywell International Inc

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO Group)

Lufthansa Technik AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls-Royce plc

SIA Engineering Company

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

TAP Maintenance and Engineering

Vallair SAS

