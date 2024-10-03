Automated Security Validation Sector Forecast Report to 2028: Growth Opportunities in Consolidation of Security Assessment Approaches, MSSPs as Partners and Target Customer Segment and AI

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Security Validation Sector, Global, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines the automated security validation (ASV) sector, providing detailed insights into key market trends, forecasts, and dynamics. ASV tools provide a well-rounded, continuous, and automated assessment of an organization's security posture, helping enterprises test their security resiliency by running attack simulations on information technology (IT) infrastructure. These tools work by profiling well-known threat actors and attacks to test enterprise security architecture monitoring, detection, and response capabilities. The tools execute well-defined tactics, techniques, and procedures to mimic real-world cyber adversaries that leverage generative AI tools to launch large-scale, sophisticated attacks.



This study focuses on market trends and the global growth outlook for ASV solutions, with a regional deep-dive analysis including North America; Europe; Central and Latin America (CALA), the Middle East and Africa (MEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The study provides revenue breakdown and growth estimates by business size: small (250-499 employees), medium (500-999 employees), large (1,000-4,999 employees), and very large (?5,000 employees). It also offers a competitor analysis, key vendor profiles, and valuable insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). It analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of this industry and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Consolidation of Security Assessment Approaches

MSSPs as Partners and Target Customer Segment

Use of AI

Expansion to New Markets

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Automated Security Validation Sector

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automated Security Validation (ASV) Sector

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Distribution Channels

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Business Size Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator: APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: CALA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: MEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Insights for CISOs: ASV

When is the Right Time to Invest in ASV?

Who Gets the Most Value out of ASV?

Top 15 Parameters to Consider When Buying ASV Tools

Best Practices Recognition

