Pharvaris Announces Data Highlighting Deucrictibant for the Treatment of HAE to be Presented at the 2024 HAEi Global Leadership Workshop

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of six abstracts, two for oral presentation and four for poster presentation, at the 2024 Global Angioedema Forum – HAEi Global Leadership Workshop, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, from Oct. 4-5, 2024. Details are as follows:



Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study

Presenter: Marc A. Reidel, M.D., M.S.

Format: Oral and Poster

Date, time: Oral: Saturday, Oct. 5, Session 5, 9:59 CEST (3:59 a.m. EDT) | Poster: Friday, Oct. 4, 18:00-18:30 CEST (12:00-12:30 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 1

Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study Marc A. Reidel, M.D., M.S. Oral and Poster Oral: Saturday, Oct. 5, Session 5, 9:59 CEST (3:59 a.m. EDT) | Poster: Friday, Oct. 4, 18:00-18:30 CEST (12:00-12:30 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 1 Title: Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study

Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Oral and Poster

Date, time: Oral: Saturday, Oct. 5, Session 5, 10:08 CEST (4:08 a.m. EDT) | Friday, Oct. 4, 18:30-19:00 CEST (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 4

Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D. Oral and Poster Oral: Saturday, Oct. 5, Session 5, 10:08 CEST (4:08 a.m. EDT) | Friday, Oct. 4, 18:30-19:00 CEST (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 4 Title: Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pursun, M.D.

Format: Poster

Date, time: Friday, Oct. 4, 18:00-18:30 CEST (12:00-12:30 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 3

Efficacy and Safety of Oral Deucrictibant, a Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, in Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of CHAPTER-1 Phase 2 Trial Emel Aygören-Pursun, M.D. Poster Friday, Oct. 4, 18:00-18:30 CEST (12:00-12:30 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 3 Title: Prophylactic Treatment With Oral Deucrictibant Improves Health-Related Quality of Life of Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster

Date, time: Friday, Oct. 4, 18:30-19:00 CEST (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 2

Prophylactic Treatment With Oral Deucrictibant Improves Health-Related Quality of Life of Patients with Hereditary Angioedema Andrea Zanichelli, M.D., Ph.D. Poster Friday, Oct. 4, 18:30-19:00 CEST (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 2 Title: Propensity Score-Matched Comparison of Outcomes for Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in People Living with Hereditary Angioedema

Presenter: Danny M. Cohn, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster

Date, time: Friday, Oct. 4, 18:30-19:00 CEST (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 2

Propensity Score-Matched Comparison of Outcomes for Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in People Living with Hereditary Angioedema Danny M. Cohn, M.D., Ph.D. Poster Friday, Oct. 4, 18:30-19:00 CEST (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 2 Title: Design of RAPIDe-3 Phase 3 Trial: Efficacy and Safety of the Oral Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule in Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks

Presenter: Phillip H. Li, MBBS, FRCP

Format: Poster

Date, time: Friday, Oct. 4, 18:00-19:00 CEST (12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT), Poster Walk 1



The presentation slides and posters will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

In memory of Prof. Marcus Maurer, Professor of Dermatology and Allergy, Executive Director of the Institute of Allergology at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and Co-Director of Allergology and Immunology at the Fraunhofer Institute for Translational Medicine and Pharmacology ITMP, Pharvaris will make a donation to the Marcus Maurer Fellowship Program through GA2LEN, the Global Allergy and Asthma Excellence Network.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema effective, well-tolerated, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both prophylactically and on-demand. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is encouraged to further develop deucrictibant. Pharvaris is currently enrolling a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prevention of HAE attacks in the coming months. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.